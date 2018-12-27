Lujan Grisham reveals 3 new appointees

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A retired general, a university executive and a former head of the New Mexico Hospitality Association are joining the incoming administration of Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The governor-elect announced the appointments on Thursday as she prepares to take office on New Year’s Day.

All three have “incredibly distinguished careers,” Lujan Grisham said, and will be a good fit for the administration.

The appointees are:

— Judy Griego, a brigadier general retired from the Air Force, to lead the Department of Veteran Services. She was deployed to Iraq in 2007, and she is the first women to reach the rank of brigadier general in the New Mexico National Guard.

— William Scott Carreathers, director of African American Student Services at the University of New Mexico, to head the state Office of African American Affairs. He has previously worked as an associate dean and has advised students and student groups.

— Jen Schroer, a former president and chief executive of the New Mexico Hospitality Association, to serve as tourism secretary. She is now executive director of the chamber of commerce in Davis, California, and she worked earlier in the New Mexico Tourism Department.

She and Lujan Grisham said they plan to continue and expand the “New Mexico True” advertising campaign.

The appointments of Griego and Schroer are subject to Senate confirmation, though they can begin work right away.