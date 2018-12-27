.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque has issued a Blizzard Warning in effect from 6 p.m. this evening to 6 a.m. Saturday for the Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque metro area, Sandia and Manzano Mountains.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected in the metro area, with the highest amounts expected on the west side of Albuquerque.

Between 12 and 20 inches of snow is expected across the Sandia and Manzano Mountains, with locally higher amounts possible.

Winds gusting as high as 55 to 60 mph are expected through and downstream of mountain passes, including Tijeras Canyon, shortly after midnight through Friday afternoon.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and white out conditions are likely.

The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute on Friday. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Stay off roadways if at all possible, forecasters said.

According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy snow accumulation is expected tonight through Saturday morning, which will create treacherous travel and extremely poor visibilities in falling and blowing snow.

Very cold temperatures will accompany this system. Wind chills will vary around 15 degrees above zero to 15 degrees below zero across most of northern and central New Mexico during the early morning hours both Friday and Saturday.

If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

Get the latest road conditions for New Mexico by calling 5 1 1 or 1-800-432-4269 or visiting nmroads.com.