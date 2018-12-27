APD releases crime stats for 2018

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This year marks the first time Albuquerque saw a decrease in overall crime in eight years, according to statistics compiled by Albuquerque police.

“This is the first time, at least, we’re going in the right direction,” Mayor Tim Keller said during a news conference Thursday afternoon. “It is with sober optimism that we share these statistics because we know that, overall, the rates are still too high.”

The statistics run through Dec. 21 and show the largest decreases in property crime across the board: auto burglary dropped 29 percent, auto theft dropped 31 percent, commercial burglary dropped 17 percent and residential burglary dropped 18 percent.

Outside of robbery, which fell 36 percent, violent crime didn’t fall so drastically: homicide dropped 10 percent, rape dropped 3 percent and aggravated assault dropped 8 percent. Non-fatal shootings went up 4 percent.

“As we get more officers that should continue to grow,” Albuquerque Police Chief Michael Geier said, attributing much of the changes to an increase in traffic stops, which went up 31 percent from last year.

“As we bring in new officers we are developing a new approach to tackle these crimes,” Keller said.

He said that includes hiring more detectives to focus on domestic violence and crimes against children, combining gang unit with other units to track gun ballistics to solve crimes and decentralize narcotics unit to go after drug dealing throughout the city.