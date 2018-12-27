Rio Rancho city offices plan for two-hour delay Friday

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

City of Rio Rancho government offices and facilities will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday, opening to the public at 10 a.m., the city has announced.

The move is in anticipation of snowy weather hitting the metro area overnight into Friday and Saturday.

If conditions worsen, changes to the decision and other updates will be posted to the city’s website at www.rrnm.gov, under the “News & Announcements” section on the main home page, according to a city news release.

Updates will also be posted on a recording on the City Hall main telephone number at 891-5000 and on the city’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

For information about ice and snow removal on the City of Rio Rancho’s streets, visit www.rrnm.gov/snow.