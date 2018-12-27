Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Rio Rancho city offices plan for two-hour delay Friday

By Journal Staff Report
Thursday, December 27th, 2018 at 5:02pm

City of Rio Rancho government offices and facilities will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday, opening to the public at 10 a.m., the city has announced.

The move is in anticipation of snowy weather hitting the metro area overnight into Friday and Saturday.

If conditions worsen, changes to the decision and other updates will be posted to the city’s website at www.rrnm.gov, under the “News & Announcements” section on the main home page, according to a city news release.

Updates will also be posted on a recording on the City Hall main telephone number at 891-5000 and on the city’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

For information about ice and snow removal on the City of Rio Rancho’s streets, visit www.rrnm.gov/snow.

AlertMe

Advertisement

Suggested on ABQjournal

UPDATED: Rio Rancho City Facilities Closing Early UPDATED: Rio Rancho City Facilities Closing Early – Feb 1, 2011
Updated: Rio Rancho Public Schools on 2-Hour Delay Updated: Rio Rancho Public Schools on 2-Hour Delay – Dec 16, 2010
Winter weather causes closures and delays; more on the way Winter weather causes closures and delays; more on the way – Feb 6, 2014
Santa Fe, RR, East Mountain schools closed Santa Fe, RR, East Mountain schools closed – Jan 22, 2015

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $10.
TOP |