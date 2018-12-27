Yet another Patterson

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

RIO RANCHO – The not-quite-regulation basketball court in the backyard of the Patterson home was a fertile playground for the four boys who shared a roof together.

And though there would be no way to tally the actual number of hours the four Patterson boys – Austin, Brady, Clay and David – spent paired off in 2-on-2 contests on that court, it was always an urgent enterprise.

“Crazy,” David Patterson said. “We always wanted to be first in whatever we did. Even calling shotgun.”

David, a senior at Rio Rancho High School, is the last of the quartet to play for the Rams. And strong as the basketball genes run in this family – particularly Brady and Clay – it could be that David will emerge as the best of the group.

He is one of at least two New Mexico boys this season headed to a Division I program after high school, as he signed recently to attend the Air Force Academy.

“I just feel like it sets up my future the best later in life,” said David, a 6-foot-3 guard who is averaging 25 points a game for Rio Rancho. He scored 30 points Thursday afternoon in an 85-43 rout of Piedra Vista in the first round of the Rams’ annual holiday tournament.

“They fell in love with him,” said Patterson’s father, also named David. “I think he fits their mold pretty well.”

The Falcons offered Patterson a scholarship even as he was still attending a summer camp in Colorado Springs in the summer of 2017.

The Patterson name has been synonymous with Rio Rancho basketball for over half a dozen years. Brady and Clay – the latter is a member of the University of New Mexico men’s team – were scoring machines at Rio Rancho.

By size, David is the biggest of the four siblings, and perhaps the most versatile.

Where Brady was skilled at weaving his way through traffic and getting to the rack, and Clay lived large mostly from behind the arc, “David,” said his father, “is a bit of a combo of both of them.”

Patterson bypassed football season with the Rams to focus on basketball.

And basketball has been his life. In the backyard, Brady and Austin, the oldest, used to play both Davids and Clay. Later, the two oldest, Austin and Brady, would square off with Clay and David.

“Clay and David beat Austin and Brady as much as Austin and Brady beat Clay and David,” their father said. They’d even put on football pads and go at it from time to time.

The hyper-competitiveness between the brothers hasn’t abated. Clay and David dropped into the Davalos Center the other day for a head-to-head match, which Clay barely won.

“Originally, I thought I’d try to play football in college,” Patterson said. “But as my body grew, and as my skills developed over the years, I got better at basketball.”

Patterson will be a featured player in the state in the second half of the season as Rio Rancho delves into District 1-5A play against powers Cleveland, Volcano Vista and Atrisco Heritage.

“David has to understand that teams are going to start double-teaming him, so we will have to find other ways to get him involved,” Rio Rancho coach Wally Salata said. A recent outing against Clovis, in which Patterson struggled with his shot and turnovers, highlighted the need for the Rams to be flexible.

“He’s averaging about six turnovers a game; he’s trying to do too much,” Salata said. “Which is why I need other people handling the basketball.”

After Patterson gets to the Air Force, he will have the option of leaving after his first year at the prep academy, which is almost like an extended year of high school, if he feels the military fit is not the right one. He would still have full eligibility to play basketball elsewhere.

“My main goal is to go overseas, and try to go far and maybe get drafted some day,” he said.

NOTES: Rio Rancho and Rio Grande will play in the first semifinal at 5 p.m. today. Hope Christian and Deming meet at 7 p.m. Deming received a pass into the semis when Española Valley bailed on tournament organizers Thursday afternoon because of weather/road concerns. The Sundevils were due to face Deming in the late game Thursday night. Organizers were lining up the Rio Rancho JV to play Deming instead.

The championship game is 7 p.m. Saturday.

Today
Rio Rancho tourney semifinals
5 p.m., Rio Rancho vs. Rio Grande
7 p.m., Hope Christian vs. Deming