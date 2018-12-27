2018 offered plenty of good stories

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

There was wonderful diversity, as I reflected on the most pertinent and meaningful stories to emerge from the 2018 prep sports calendar year.

I will tell you that Jordan Byrd’s dazzling track exploits for Manzano almost made this list. So did having a pair of metro-area interim coaches who led their teams to state championships – one of them after the previous coach was arrested. And several others were under consideration.

But these are my five.

5 GRAND SLAM(S)

In hindsight, I regret not making a bigger deal out of this when it happened.

On April 10 in Lovington, Artesia junior third baseman Aaron Natera swatted four home runs in a district baseball game. He is believed to be just the second New Mexican to accomplish this in a single contest.

But of particular note is that Natera hit four in the post-aluminum bat era. To do this with a composite bat is, frankly, infinitely more difficult and, thus, quite a bit more impressive.

This would be my vote for the best single-game performance by any athlete in New Mexico in 2018.

4 FRIDAY NIGHT SILENCE

Possibly the oddest sight of the entire year occurred in Española on Oct. 26, as there were no home-team football fans when Española Valley played host to St. Pius.

It is true, the Sundevils don’t ordinarily attract huge football crowds anyway, not in a basketball-mad town, but those empty home bleachers on that night brought a new (and unfortunate) dimension to high school athletics in our state.

This was the result, in large part, from a couple of Española Valley fans inserting themselves into players-oriented fracas when the Sundevils played Bernalillo a few weeks earlier.

It must be noted that this was probably the first instance of the New Mexico Activities Association marrying poor fan behavior to punishment of an individual team (or a fan base), which the NMAA – imbued with new powers – vowed it would do if events warranted such an intervention.

3 BEAR MARKET

It’s been nearly a month since La Cueva stomped Cleveland in the Class 6A state football championship game, and the more I think back on that afternoon, the more I am convinced that the Bears authored the most commanding performance of any school that appeared in a state final – in any sport – during the last 12 months.

The Bears completed a 13-0 season by taking apart the No. 1 seed, Cleveland, 33-14. The La Cueva defense yielded just a single touchdown in that game. That Bears defense, collectively, was Dwayne Johnson bulging out of a T-shirt, and the Storm futilely trying to make a dent.

La Cueva played its best game on the final day of the season as the Bears won a blue trophy for the first time in nine years.

2 TWO FOR ONE

This is the combo platter on today’s list.

Within a few hours of each other, Belen’s boys, and then Atrisco Heritage’s boys, both earned their first state basketball titles on the floor of Dreamstyle Arena – the Pit.

Atrisco’s victory over Cleveland was also the first sports championship for the school, which opened a decade earlier. The Jaguars were dealt a tough road, but overcame every obstacle.

As for Belen, well, until La Cueva’s aforementioned football team, I would have voted for the Eagles’ effort in the Class 5A state final against Española Valley as the most genuinely great championship game performance of 2018. (The Eagles still are runner-up in my book.)

Belen overcame the top-seeded Sundevils in what amounts to a home-court game for Española Valley, whose vocal fans filled most of the lower bowl and turned those 90 minutes into a cauldron for Belen. And Belen never blinked.

1 AIN’T THAT A KICK

There remains a degree of novelty in seeing a girl score a point, or points, in a varsity football game. It just doesn’t happen all that frequently.

But this? This was something entirely fresh.

On Oct. 26, not one but two girls scored points in a varsity football game. And not only that, it was the same game.

In Farmington, Myriah Calder of Piedra Vista and Andrea Regino of Highland, both placekickers, scored in a district game between the Panthers and Hornets. Regino had a PAT, Calder five PATs and a pair of field goals.

I have yet to hear from anyone who could dispute that this was the first time – almost definitely in New Mexico, and possibly the country – girls from opposing teams had both scored in an 11-Man (11-person?) varsity contest.

And you know what? Even if another instance were to surface, so what? That would not detract one iota from this achievement, and that night. Way to go, ladies.

Have a happy and healthy 2019, friends.