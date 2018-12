.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque and its nonessential services are on a 2-hour delay.

Offices will open at 10 a.m.

The delay does not include the 311 citizen contact center, which will maintain normal business hours. ABQ Ride bus service is on a regular schedule also, though officials warned that road conditions might create delays.