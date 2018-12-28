Colorado’s Elder Grown continues its evolution of funk

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Sam Kelly is ending the year with a bang.

It’s because he’s had a great 2018 and next year looks just as bright.

“We released a new album and new music videos,” he says. “We also played a couple of fun festivals.”

Kelly is a member of the Colorado-based rock band Elder Grown.

He describes the genre as “funkalicious” rock and roots.

The self-titled album was released on April 26.

Rounding out the band with Kelly are Josh Hoffman, Josh Hoffman, Paul Hoffman and Brandon Clark.

The band was working on the album in its home studio and was aiming to self-produce it.

“We ended up going to Scooter’s Place in Durango,” he says. “I’ve known the sound engineer for years. We needed the help getting it done, and it worked. We have the album, which we are so proud of.”

Kelly, who plays saxophone for the group, says the writing process is fluid for the band.

“We have three songwriters in the group and they are brothers,” he says. “Someone will bring a song to the table and it will usually be a couple of verses. Then we put our touch on it, and it becomes a funky rock thing. Everyone adds their color or touch to it. It works out perfectly for us.”

The trip down to Albuquerque, Kelly will be pulling double duty.

J-Calvin will open the show and Kelly is a member of that band.

It’s not a problem for Kelly because he’s always dreamed of making music and performing.

“I picked up the sax in fourth grade,” he says. “In middle school, we put together a jazz program. Then in high school, I wanted to be in a ska band. In college, I played a lot of jazz, and I felt like I got into a good program and experience. With Elder Grown, it always keeps it interesting. I never know which direction we are going and that’s a lot like jazz. There are no boundaries.”

Elder Grown is bringing a different show to Albuquerque this weekend.

Kelly says a lot of the new album will be in the set, as well as some newer tunes.

The show will also be a run-through for its New Year’s Eve show in Colorado.

“We’re doing a throwback theme for the New Year’s Eve party,” he says. “The set will consists of a couple Temptations and Diana Ross tunes. All five of us will be doing vocals, and J-Calvin will be doing the band part. There’s a lot of choreography to learn. It will be exciting.”