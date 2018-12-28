Santa Fe’s JQ Whitcomb returns to NM for jazz performances

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

JQ Whitcomb is coming back to New Mexico for a few events.

The last two will be performances in Santa Fe and Albuquerque with What The What and Entourage Jazz.

The trumpet player has had a busy year living in New York City.

“This fall, I went to China to play four times on a TV show,” he says. “It was in the Hunan province. A friend of mine is the trombonist for the band and he got me in. I was playing in the backing band for a vocal competition show.”

While back in New York, Whitcomb has collaborated with guitarist Joaquin Gallegos on some flamenco jazz gigs in New York.

“I’ve tried to play some other flamenco jazz stuff in the city,” he says. “I”m also trying to keep developing my own projects.”

Whitcomb is also working with Gallegos, who is going to record a live album.

“We’re going to be playing a little of that music, to get ready for his big show,” he says. “It’s going to be a lot of performing, but that’s what I love to do.”

Though he’s moved to New York, Whitcomb gets back to New Mexico a few times throughout the year.

Whitcomb would play regularly in the state before he left to join the master’s program for jazz trumpet performance at Juilliard. He finished the two-year program.

“It’s always nice to get back and see my friends and family,” he says. “Of course, I always try to book gigs while I’m there.”

A new show has been added for Whitcomb while he’s in the state.

He will be playing at the inauguration for Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham in January.

“It’s going to be a good time, because I’ll get in front of a different audience,” he says. “Being able to perform is something that drives me. I look forward to collaborating with other musicians. The entire process of it is amazing.”