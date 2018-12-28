NM scenery inspires Arielle Kebbel as she delves into ‘Midnight, Texas’

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Working long days and nights during production can take its toll on actors.

It all evens out in the end.

“I just got back from two weeks in Argentina,” says Arielle Kebbel, who stars as Olivia in NBC’s “Midnight, Texas.” “My boyfriend was playing polo down there, and it was a great time.”

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

While in Argentina, Kebbel took time out of her vacation to log in to social media and tweet with “Midnight, Texas” fans from across the globe.

The series, filmed in Albuquerque, was given the ax from NBC on Dec. 21. According to reports, the series is being shopped around to other networks.

Last week, Kebbel posted on Instagram, “You gave us an amazing season 2. Thank you to our incredibly loyal fans and to everyone who supported us along the way. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for Olivia. …Best cast. Best writers and producers. Best memories. So grateful for this experience. #midnighttexas #oliviacharity.”

The supernatural thriller takes a journey into a remote Texas town where being normal is strange and only outsiders fit in.

It’s a mysterious safe haven for those who are different, a perfect place for anyone looking to hide from the outside world.

It’s home to a vampire, a witch, an angel, a powerful psychic and a hit woman.

Olivia is the hit woman, and over the course of season two, Kebbel was thrown in different directions.

“This season has been very different for Olivia,” she says. “She’s still strong, and she’s learning a new kind of strength. She’s being vulnerable, and it’s scary for her. That’s why she repressed it. Visiting her father and having a young girl as the weretiger and then being married to Lem. Everything is forcing her to revisit the childhood wounds. The beautiful thing is that she actually starts to heal them and is ready to let go of them.”

During her time in Albuquerque filming, Kebbel lived on a farm and often went horseback riding.

“This place is magical, which is why the show worked,” she says. “We were often inspired by what we saw and experienced. We became a family, and our bond is strong.”

“Midnight, Texas” returned to Albuquerque to film the second season in June and finished filming in mid-September.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production employed about 400 New Mexico crew members, 40 New Mexico actors and about 1,600 New Mexico background talent.

Kebbel also credits the fans for the show’s getting the second season. It was nearly a year between seasons, and she hopes the show will be saved by another network.

“We have some die-hard fans, and they are the reason we got picked up for the second season,” she says. “The fans never wavered. They were vocal on Twitter and Instagram. That’s our core support group, and we are here today because of them.”

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

On TV

The series finale of “Midnight, Texas,” airs at 7 tonight on NBC. The series was filmed in Albuquerque and housed at Albuquerque Studios.