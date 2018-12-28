CenturyLink outages continue into second day

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A widespread outage affecting CenturyLink customers is continuing into its second day, with the company saying this morning that customers are still without service.

CenturyLink posted in a tweet at about 8:45 a.m. that it had discovered some additional technical problems as it was working to restore service.

“We are seeing good progress, but our service restoration work is not complete,” the company’s tweet said. “Our teams are continuing their efforts to resolve these issues and we will continue to provide updates throughout the day.”

Late Thursday night, CenturyLink said the problem involved a “network element” that was affecting services but didn’t provide details.

The widespread outage hit both Century Link and Verizon systems in the Albuquerque area and other cities across the nation leaving some banks, businesses, courts and for a short time, 911 callers, without service.

Verizon customers also were affected because CenturyLink helps handle wireless network data traffic for Verizon and other wireless providers.

Monroe, Louisiana-based CenturyLink didn’t provide details of the problem and it didn’t indicate how many customers were affected. Customers from New York to California reported outages.

Jessica Rosenworcel, a member of the Federal Communications Commission, tweeted on Thursday that this was a nationwide outage and her agency needed to investigate.

Early Thursday, the system failures affected calls to Albuquerque’s 911 call center and its 242-COPS line, but service was restored by 8 a.m., Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said. State District Court in Albuquerque, meanwhile, closed at noon because of the outage.

Local businesses throughout the day Thursday reported disruptions, with lack of phone and internet service. For example, the Bank of America branch at Journal Center closed for most of the afternoon because of computer problems, and reopened with limited staff in the late afternoon.

Barry Conley, an independent dealer with DirecTV in Albuquerque, said he called CenturyLink on Thursday morning to find out what was going on, only to be placed on hold for an hour. The company depends on internet connections for its satellite operations.

“They never picked up,” Conley said. “As dealers of DirecTV, we have no control over this service, and they have not reached out to us and let us know what is going on, unfortunately.”

Because many of the phones were down in his service area, Conley said, his company’s calls were funneled to him throughout the day.

“I am kind of the last resort for the … phone systems, so everything is coming to my cellphone at the moment,” he said.

Mike LeMoine, owner and founder of Maverick Web Marketing, said most of his employees were working remotely during the holiday season but on Thursday had to go to the main office, where computers were working.

“We are in a down period right now, this being the week between Christmas and New Year’s, but if we were at full speed this would be detrimental for business,” he said.

In Rio Rancho, city email and internet access was out “intermittently” throughout the day, but city phones remained in service, spokeswoman Annemarie Garcia said.

“Our emergency services were not affected,” Garcia said, including 911 operations. Around 4:45 p.m., Garcia said city internet had been up and running for around an hour.

She said she had not heard complaints from Rio Rancho residents.

Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center director Ken Martinez told the Journal there were no known issues of people having trouble reaching the center during Thursday’s outages. The only service that was down, he said, was the center’s access to the National Crime Information Center Database. Martinez said the county’s access to the FBI system that provides access to individuals’ criminal histories was down for most of the day. In an emergency, Martinez said, the center could have requested that information from another dispatch center, but he said that wasn’t necessary on Thursday.

Gallegos of APD said the department’s 911 and 242-COPS lines were working most of Thursday.

“The work-arounds are certainly the APD app, if the citizen is unable to call in because of the Verizon issue, or utilize a landline,” Gallegos said.

Journal staff writers Maddy Hayden, Kevin Robinson-Avila, Megan Bennett and Katy Barnitz contributed to this report.