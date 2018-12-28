Delivery alert

University of New Mexico offers cannabis course

By Associated Press
Friday, December 28th, 2018 at 9:20am

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico is offering a new course that is generating a lot of buzz on campus.

It’s a course on cannabis and communication. Associate professor Tamar Ginossar tells Albuquerque television station KOB-TV that it’s a topic that brings up a lot of enthusiasm.

Ginossar says there has been global change in terms of the legalization of marijuana so it’s an exciting time to learn about it from the communication perspective.

UNM is one of several schools in the U.S. with a cannabis course.

In the class, the students will learn about marijuana and the role it plays in the media. They will also hear from a biology professor about efforts to work on regulations for marijuana and how he has been prevented from doing research.

Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com

