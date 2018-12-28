Youths will solve puzzles in ‘escape’ game at library

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Be clever and use your wits to escape Cherry Hills Library.

The library is hosting two sessions of its “Escape Room: New Year’s Eve Masquerade Mishap” today at 1 p.m. for tweens ages 9 to 12, and at 3 p.m. for teens ages 13 to 18.

“When they come in there will be a series of puzzles and clues and stuff where they have to unlock, find out the combinations for the locks,” said Tanya Schwander, librarian at Cherry Hills Library. “The idea is going to be a series of puzzles that they have to figure out in order to gain kind of a combination to the locks and the idea is to decipher all the clues and kind of solve the overall puzzle. I’m not 100 percent sure what will all be involved with it. It says all the doors will be locked, obviously there not going to be really locked, but it will appear that they have decipher the clues to find the combination to unlock the door.”

Participants will be broken up into teams. Individuals as well as groups are welcome.

“I think it will probably New Year’s, holiday-related puzzles,” Schwander said. “Kind of overall holiday type puzzles. There will be kind of trivia questions to solve the riddles sort of that kind of style so it will be a combination of the two of them, actual physical puzzles and also like questions, trivia questions to decipher.”

Tweens and teens will receive a prompt at the event.

“You and your crew were elated when you snagged invitations to the swankiest New Year’s Eve masquerade ball in town,” it reads. “Dressed in your richest finery and hidden behind exquisite masks, you’ve been having the time of your lives and looking forward to the big countdown to midnight. But wait … something isn’t quite right. As the hours pass, it seems there are fewer and fewer people in the ballroom. The room should be packed with revelers, but instead, it seems the guests are gradually disappearing. Maybe you better skip the countdown and call it a night – except the exterior doors are all locked.”

Registration is required for both events. Interested participants can register today. If spots are full, they will be placed on a waiting list and notified when a slot opens up due to a cancellation. Parents and guardians also have the choice of staying or dropping their child off at the events.

“The parents won’t be in the room,” Schwander said. “We want the kids to kind of do it on their own and enjoy the chance to sort of be on their own and do it themselves.”