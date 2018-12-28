Pictures: Winter storm blankets NM

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........
A truck was left on the side of the road along Route 66 in Carnuel after a snow storm Friday morning. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)
Dour Myers and his son Derek-11 walk their dog 8 month-old lab puppy Sadie at Academy Hills Park figure out that they aren’t in Phoenix anymore as the first winter of winter hits the state. The Myers are in Albuquerque for the holiday visiting family from Phoenix, AZ. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)
City workers out fixing the traffic signal at Euband and Academy as the first winter of winter hits the state. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)
A person walks across Route 66 in Carnuel after a snow storm Friday morning. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)
Farolitos almost covered in snow in Eldorado, Friday December 28, 2018. The area got around 7 inches of snow and very cold and windy conditions from a winter storm. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Some Albuquerque International Sunport flights have been canceled or delayed due to weather Friday morning. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)
Dour Myers and his son Derek-11 walk their dog 8 month-old lab puppy Sadie at Academy Hills Park figure out that they aren’t in Phoenix anymore as the first winter of winter hits the state. The Myers are in Albuquerque for the holiday visiting family from Phoenix, AZ. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)
Vista Grande in Eldorado is snowpacked and side roads that were once muddy are now sheets of ice, Friday December 28, 2018. The area got around 7 inches of snow and very cold and windy conditions from a winter storm. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Ariel Rivas clears his windows as he gets ready to head to work on a snowy and windy morning as the first winter of winter hits the state. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)
Icicles hang from a house in northeast Albuquerque after a winter storm Thursday night and Friday morning. (Robert Browman/Journal)
Snow blankets Carnuel after a winter storm Friday morning. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)
City snow plows were out in force to make sure that people can get to work on a snowy and windy morning as the first winter of winter hits the state. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)
Read more about the storm: Winter storm impacts government office hours, flights, roads