NM to get $7M in Wells Fargo settlement

By Stephen Montoya / Journal Staff Writer
Friday, December 28th, 2018 at 11:18am
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2017, file photo shows a sign at a Wells Fargo bank location in Philadelphia. The New York Times and other news outlets are reporting Thursday, April 19, 2018, that federal regulators plan to fine Wells Fargo as much as $1 billion as early as Friday for abuses tied to its auto lending and mortgage businesses. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Friday that Wells Fargo will pay the state more than $7 million for alleged unfair and deceptive trade practices.

The settlement comes after Wells Fargo was accused of violating state consumer protection laws.

The bank’s New Mexico payment will go toward furthering consumer protection and education efforts across the state, according to a press release sent out by the AG’s office.

New Mexico wasn’t the only state to accuse the banking giant of violations. The bank settled recently for $575 million with all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The bank is accused of opening thousands of unauthorized accounts in New Mexico, enrolling customers into online banking services without their knowledge or consent and improperly charging auto loan customers for force-placed and unnecessary collateral protection insurance.

“As the fiscal agent for the state, and a provider of banking services to thousands of New Mexicans, Wells Fargo violated the law and put New Mexicans at risk,” Balderas said in the release. “It is deeply troubling that a company with this much at stake in our state would mislead New Mexico consumers and allow unlawful profiteering.”

Under the agreement announced Friday, the bank will also be required to create teams to review and respond to customer complaints about its banking and sales practices.

The bank has been under a cloud since 2015 when it acknowledged that employees had opened millions of fake bank accounts for customers in order to meet sales goals. It has also said that it sold insurance and other financial products to customers who didn’t need them.

Wells Fargo has already been ordered to pay more than $1.2 billion in penalties and faced stricter regulations

