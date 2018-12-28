Albuquerque shelters extending hours for homeless

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The blast of winter enveloping Albuquerque today — and the accompanying bone-chilling temperatures — have prompted two Albuquerque shelters that serve the homeless to extend their hours.

In an attempt to accommodate the homeless during the storm, the West Side Emergency Housing Shelter, was staying open all day on Friday.

In addition, Heading Home, the contractor that operates the West Side facility, was planning to begin it’s normal pickup of homeless people from Coronado Park at 2 p.m., Friday — three hours earlier than normal, said Carol Pierce, director of the city’s Department of Family and Community Services.

Heading Home will continue to make its regular pickups from the park at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. It also operates an emergency van that is available to retrieve people who missed the regularly scheduled pickups or are unable to get to Coronado Park, located between 2nd and 4th Streets, just south of Interstate 40. That number is 839-9193.

On Saturday, the West Side shelter will remain open until 10 a.m., two hours later than normal, Pierce said. The shelter’s normal hours are 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

About 300 meals were prepared by the city’s partner, Rhubarb & Elliott, and were delivered to the West Side shelter by Albuquerque Fire Rescue personnel on Friday, she said.

Also on Friday, The Rock at Noon Day, opened at 8 a.m., an hour earlier than normal, to allow people to come in out of the cold and wind, executive director Danny Whatley said.