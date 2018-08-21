Seniors ride Rail Runner free on Wednesdays

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Rio Metro is bringing back its Seniors Ride Free on the Rail Runner program for every Wednesday in 2019. Anyone age 62 or older with valid photo ID showing birth date can ride any train at no cost every Wednesday, officials said in a news release.

“This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to explore New Mexico’s outstanding local restaurants, museums, and shops, as well as the great outdoors”, said Dewey Cave, Executive Director of the Mid-Region Council of Governments, in a statement.

Those taking advantage of the free train ride and planning on making a connection to an ABQ RIDE, Santa Fe Trails or Rio Metro bus, will need to ask the onboard ticket agent to print out a free bus transfer slip.

“This has been such a popular promotion the past few years, that we’ve decided to turn the tradition into a year-long program,” said Terry Doyle, director of the Rio Metro Regional Transit District.

Visit www.riometro.org to learn more about activities near the train in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

