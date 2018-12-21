Chevel to sing at inauguration of NM governer

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Voice winner Chevel Shepherd of Farmington is set to perform at the inauguration of Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday in Santa Fe.

Shepherd will perform “God Bless America” at the ceremony as well as various songs at the two Inaugural Balls, according to a news release from Lujan Grisham’s inauguration team.

“We are honored to have Chevel join us to mark this historic occasion after her incredible performance,” said Lujan Grisham in a statement. “She continues to make New Mexicans proud with her remarkable talent and stewardship in her community.”