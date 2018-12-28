Delivery alert

2 men, 21 and 23, arrested in death of La. couple, 70 and 72

By Associated Press
Friday, December 28th, 2018 at 3:32pm

LACASSINE, La. — Two men are accused of killing a Louisiana couple in their 70s while robbing their home.

The Jefferson Davis Parish jail’s online roster shows that 23-year-old Javari Wayne Guidry of Houston was arrested Thursday and 21-year-old Jordan Alexander Legros of Welsh, Louisiana on Wednesday. Each faces two counts of first-degree murder and one of aggravated burglary.

The parish sheriff’s office said on Facebook that both are accused in the deaths of 72-year-old Walter Joseph Gotreaux and 70-year-old Arlene Gotreaux of the Iowa (EYE-oh-way) area.

The American Press reports that the Gotreauxes were found dead in their bedroom Sunday when officers went to check on them.

Authorities said that each was shot multiple times during a robbery.

It was not clear whether either Guidry or Legros has an attorney.

