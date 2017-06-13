Travel issues lead to cancellation for Lobo women

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

There’s one problem with a late-December game in sunny California: Getting there.

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team could not make it to the Golden State on Friday, and its scheduled game Saturday at Long Beach State was cancelled. The Lobos’ flight out of Albuquerque was shut down Friday morning because of wintry weather issues.

With both teams set to open conference play in early January, school officials were unable to settle on a date to reschedule the non-league contest. As a result, Long Beach State’s scheduled game in Albuquerque next season, the back end of a home-and-home series, also is canceled.

“We just couldn’t make it work,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said. “Our open dates didn’t line up, so we mutually agreed to cancel the series for now. Unfortunately the weather didn’t cooperate.”

Saturday’s cancellation leaves UNM (10-1) a game short of the NCAA limit. Bradbury said he hopes to pick up a game against another Division I opponent.

“A lot of games have already been cancelled this season because of weather or the fires in California,” he said. “If we can find a way to add a game and work around our Mountain West schedule, we will.”

The Lobos, who host Air Force for Wednesday’s Mountain West Conference opener, will begin preparations with a practice Saturday. UNM is riding a nine-game winning streak and carried an NCAA Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) ranking of 23 on Friday.

Long Beach State is 3-10 and had an RPI ranking of 243 on Friday.