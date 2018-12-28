Lobo men prep for hoops history lesson

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Mother Nature already has claimed one Lobos basketball game this weekend.

The hope is it won’t get two of them.

The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team is scheduled to wait out the winter storm warning this morning that is in effect until 6 a.m. in areas that affect the roads on the 5½-hour bus route to Hobbs, where the team is scheduled to wrap up nonconference play at 2 p.m. Sunday in Ralph Tasker Arena against NAIA University of the Southwest.

“At this point,” Lobos coach Paul Weir said Friday night when asked about the unexpected weather issues for the game, “we’re hopefully going to play the basketball game.”

The game is being run by UNM, which is sending 10 staffers on the road trip who aren’t usual travel party employees, including statisticians, administrators and other game-day employees. UNM is also in charge of game officials.

The logistics of running the game haven’t been easy – plenty of tickets remain available at the 3,300 seat high school gym the game will be played in, UNM officials said on Friday – and the timing may not seem ideal considering Mountain West Conference play starts on Wednesday at Air Force.

Sure, there are the obvious donor cultivation benefits of such a game. Lobo Club staffers will be on hand and holding a function in Hobbs on Saturday night. But the primary reason for the game, Weir says, is about something bigger than his program.

“The history of that program and the things that have gone on there, not only in the program, but at the school itself, is special,” Weir said. “I think everyone in the state of New Mexico, including my own players and our own Lobo basketball program, needs to know about it.”

Weir is familiar with the area, having spent the past decade-plus as a college basketball coach in this state and regularly recruiting players from Hobbs High and New Mexico Junior College.

He’s heard all the stories about the teams that averaged more than 100 points per game and their vaunted Eagles press. He’s even reading this week “The Hobbs Eagle Press” biography of legendary coach Ralph Tasker and his 12 state titles (11 at Hobbs). The book was given to Weir by the author, Max Proctor, a Hobbs-area lawyer.

“I remember the first time I went there,” Weir said. “I was at New Mexico State and I went to recruit (former Hobbs Eagle star) Jeff Taylor, and I remember just going into that gym looking at the trophy cases, reading the history. I didn’t know much about it. I remember the impact that moment had on me then and just how special that place was.”

The Lobos have an open practice scheduled at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon at the CORE gym in Hobbs and plan to pay a visit to the championship game of the annual Hobbs Holiday Tournament in Hobbs High School’s Tasker Arena.

The Lobos will fly Monday morning from Lubbock, Texas, to Colorado Springs in advance of Wednesday’s conference opener against the Falcons.

Weir said about half the team left the city to visit family and the rest stayed in Albuquerque.

IT COUNTS, SORT OF: Sunday’s game counts on the program’s win-loss record, as do up to two non-Division I games played by most programs around the country.

New Mexico State, for instance, annually plays at least two such games, though it had three of them in each of the past two seasons. Nine of 11 Mountain West programs play at least one such game.

That said, the NCAA does not recognize such games for the new NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings used by the NCAA selection committee, nor are they used in the formula that determines the often-referenced KenPom.com computer rankings, also referenced by the selection committee.

BACK AT IT: The Lobos had one practice on Dec. 23, the day after the team’s home loss to Penn. Then players had the next 2½ days off before they returned to practice Wednesday.

Sunday

UNM at Univ. of the Southwest, Hobbs High

2 p.m., 770 AM/94.5 FM, no TV/online