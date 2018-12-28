Indoor soccer: Runners hope to weather the storm, get club’s 1st win

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

New Mexico’s indoor soccer team remains in search of its first win as it approaches its second game of the regular season Saturday.

A blizzard won’t stop the Runners in that quest, apparently.

The show is going on. As of Friday night, the Runners’ game against visiting Colorado Inferno FC at the Santa Ana Star Center is taking place as planned with a start time at 5 p.m., said Andres Trujillo, the team’s president.

“We are going to do another evaluation (Saturday) morning at 8,” he said Friday. “We want to check out I-25.”

The Inferno will be driving in from Colorado Springs, Trujillo said. The Inferno enters with a 2-0 record atop of the five-team Mountain Division in the 15-team (with Eastern and Pacific divisions as well) Major Arena Soccer League 2.

Trujillo, Runners coach Steve Famiglietta and his squad are eager to play tonight.

“You always want to get that first win,” Famiglietta said. “We fared well against them in a preseason game (Dec. 1, a 14-10 loss), but because it was preseason we used different lineups. When we have our starting lineup, we are competitive.”

The Runners opened the regular season with a 10-8 loss to Santa Fe Elite on Dec. 15. That served as another test for New Mexico, also in terms of drawing spectators.

The preseason game had about 600 fans, Trujillo said, and then shot up to 1,015 against the Elite.

“It’s growing,” said Trujillo, who remains optimistic about tonight’s showing despite the weather.

Famiglietta said his team feeds off the energy from the fans. He added that the high pace of 6-vs-6 soccer makes for an enjoyable experience, as the action also features plenty of counterattacks.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Famiglietta said. “A lot of people who aren’t soccer people, they went to the game (on Dec. 15) out of curiosity and they loved it.”

Much of the Runners’ high energy comes from one of its top players, Jamie Rodriguez, who scored three goals against the Elite.

Rodriguez is known as, “Chiva,” as he once played for the Mexican professional soccer club.

Rodriguez was also part of the Mexican Youth National Under-16 squad, Famiglietta said.

Rodriguez is now 28, yet Famiglietta was not sure of his age.

“They don’t tell me that,” the Runners coach said. “As long as they can play at a high level they can be any age they want.”

