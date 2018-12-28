Storm boys, West Mesa girls in finals

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Cleveland High School’s boys basketball team is playing very much these days like the No. 1-ranked team in Class 5A.

The Storm pulverized El Paso Andress 78-36 on Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the Hobbs Holiday Tournament at Tasker Arena.

Senior guards Jalen Munn and Aamer Muhammad each scored 16 points for Cleveland (9-0), which has won its last three games each by at least 30 points.

Cleveland will face the host team in tonight’s 7:45 championship game. Hobbs defeated West Mesa 80-50 in the other semifinal late Friday night; two weeks ago, the Mustangs went down to Tasker Arena and beat Hobbs in overtime.

VILLAGE OF LOS LUNAS: The boys from Los Lunas (8-2) and Santa Fe (11-1) will meet at 7:30 tonight in the Village of Los Lunas Holiday Tournament championship game. The Demons and Tigers met on Dec. 18 at LLHS, with Santa Fe winning 49-43.

On Friday in the semifinals, Los Lunas ripped Cibola 54-27, while Santa Fe downed Phoenix Central 70-59.

The girls’ final is slated for 6 p.m. today, with Class 4A’s second-ranked Gallup (7-2) to face No. 3 Los Lunas (7-3). The Bengals rallied past Cibola 48-37 in one semifinal Friday, while Los Lunas beat Alamogordo 53-25.

LAS CRUCES HOLIDAY HOOPLA: At Mayfield, Class 5A’s No. 1-ranked girls from West Mesa (8-0) doubled up Centennial 54-27 in Friday’s semifinals.

Cece Barela had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Mustangs, who made nine 3-pointers in the victory. Emily Burk added 14 points, six steals and five assists.

West Mesa, which beat Las Cruces High 52-40 in the first round Thursday, will face No. 8 Mayfield in the championship game at 6 p.m. today. The Trojans defeated sixth-ranked Rio Rancho 53-39 in Friday’s late semifinal.

Las Cruces (11-0), ranked No. 2 behind Cleveland, faces El Paso Coronado in the boys’ final.

RIO RANCHO TOURNAMENT: All games Friday were postponed at the Jalene Berger Allstate Holiday Hoops Classic at Rio Rancho High because of inclement weather.

Both the semifinals and the championship game of the boys-only event will be played today.

In the semis, Deming faces Hope Christian at noon, followed by Rio Grande and Rio Rancho at 1:30 p.m. The winners square off in the final at 7:30 p.m.

Española Valley is scheduled to return to the tournament today to play Ganado, Ariz., in the consolation bracket. The Sundevils had to cancel their visit on Thursday for a first-round game with Deming, due to weather/road conditions.

ELSEWHERE: No. 3-ranked Volcano Vista’s boys routed El Paso Cathedral 63-41 on Friday in the semifinals of the Griego & Sons Holiday Classic at Clovis High. The Hawks play the host Wildcats (who beat St. Michael’s) tonight at 7:30 in the tournament final. … The remainder of the St. Michael’s girls holiday tournament was canceled on Friday.