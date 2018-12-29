Delivery alert

Tucson man indicted in fatal shooting of deputy US marshal

By Associated Press
Saturday, December 29th, 2018 at 2:54pm

TUCSON, Ariz. — A federal indictment charges a Tucson man in the Nov. 29 killing of a deputy U.S. marshal.

The indictment issued Thursday accuses Ryan Phillip Schlesinger of murder in the death of Deputy Marshal Chase White, the attempted murder of three other deputy marshals and other crimes.

White was shot Nov. 29 when he and other members of the Marshals Service were at a home to serve a warrant to Schlesinger in the alleged stalking a female police sergeant.

Two deputy public defenders listed in court records as representing Schlesinger did not immediately respond Saturday to an emailed request for comment on the allegations.

Schlesinger was arrested after a standoff.

