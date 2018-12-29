Suit against ex-teacher settled for $890,000

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Copyright © 2018 Albuquerque Journal

The New Mexico Public Schools Insurance Authority paid out $890,000 in settlements to alleged molestation victims of a former Española Public Schools teacher who had ties to another former teacher recently convicted of sex crimes against students from more than 10 years ago.

The Journal learned this week that NMPSIA paid six settlements totaling $890,000 over a two-year period to the families of students named as victims in a years-old lawsuit against the teacher, Jimmy M. Montoya.

The now 64-year-old Montoya had been accused of inappropriate contact with female students three times prior to being hired by the Española School District in the early 2000s. His wife, Ruby E. Montoya, was also hired as a teacher at that time and later became principal at the school where convicted sex offender Gary Gregor taught.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

The Montoyas are drawing new attention now because of their past associations with Gregor, who has become a poster boy for a practice among schools known as “passing the trash.”

Like Jimmy Montoya, Gregor had faced accusations of inappropriate behavior with students before he was hired by the Española school district. He previously had faced allegations at Santa Fe schools as well as in two other states before he came to New Mexico.

Earlier this month, Gregor was convicted of three counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and five counts of kidnapping for abusing two girls during the 2007-2008 school year at Española’s Fairview Elementary School.

While other state and local prosecutors had for years declined to prosecute Gregor for the alleged crimes from a decade ago, he was finally charged in 2017 by Attorney General Hector Balderas. Gregor now faces trials in three other criminal cases based on accusations from his former students at Española and Santa Fe schools.

As the Journal previously reported, the NMPSIA has paid out about $9.2 million in settlements to Gregor’s alleged victims among his female elementary school students at Fairview from 2006-2009.

Ruby Montoya was principal at Fairview at the time the incidents for which Gregor was convicted – and which have been cited in civil litigation – took place. Ruby Montoya never reported allegations by students and others against Gregor to either police or the state child welfare agency. Neither did anyone else from Española Public Schools.

Testimony provided in Gregor cases also indicates that the Montoyas and Gregor and his wife occasionally socialized together outside of work, and that Jimmy Montoya and Gregor spent evenings studying together, although Jimmy did not work at Fairview.

Two of Gregor’s former students, now adults, testified at Gregor’s recent criminal trial that they complained about Gregor to Ruby Montoya. She came to Gregor’s class and told students to stop spreading false information, one of the alleged victims said. In a deposition, Ruby Montoya has denied that accusation.

Also in depositions she has given for cases involving Gregor, Ruby Montoya has been asked about the allegations against her husband of inappropriate behavior with female students.

But she apparently was never questioned directly on whether the molestation accusations against Jimmy Montoya affected how she handled allegations of improper touching by Gregor when she was Gregor’s supervisor at Fairview. She has declined to comment when contacted by the Journal.

Settlement details

The NMPSIA last week provided information regarding the settlement payments that the Española school district made in the civil litigation over the accusations by students against Jimmy Montoya. The Journal asked about the settlements for series of news stories relating to Gregor.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

A Santa Fe County grand jury indicted Montoya on nine charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in 2012. The case never went to trial as Montoya pleaded no contest to lesser charges.

In a civil suit against Española schools, settlements were reached with six of the girls. They were either 10- or 11-years old and students at another Española school when the alleged sexual contact by Jimmy Montoya took place, between August 2011 and February 2012 when the girls were in fifth grade and Montoya was a bilingual resource teacher. The Journal is not identifying the school where Montoya taught to protect the identities of the numerous alleged victims.

According to the NMPSIA, two settlements with Jimmy Montoya students were for $200,000 each and were paid out in August 2013. Agreements for $125,000 apiece were settled in January and March of 2014 and May of 2015. A $115,000 settlement was finalized in April 2014.

Montoya criminal case

Charging documents against Montoya in 2012 indicated that four fifth-grade girls approached the school district’s teen court coordinator, John Trujillo, after he gave a talk about bullying during a student assembly. The girls told Trujillo that over the course of several months Montoya had inappropriately touched them over their clothing and in some cases kissed them. The principal at the school where Jimmy Montoya worked and the district superintendent were notified of the allegations

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

In contrast to how allegations against Gregor from about four years before were handled, New Mexico State Police were contacted.

All nine girls participated in safe house interviews with officers observing in another room before charges were brought.

One girl said that Montoya kissed her on her head, told her she was pretty and touched her breast over her clothing. When she told him to stop, he did, but he “started to be mean to her,” documents state.

Another girl said Montoya touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions, saying he kissed her on the forehead, touched her breast area and hugged her from behind.

Montoya was placed on administrative leave by the school district, and his teaching license was not renewed the following school year.

At least five of Montoya’s alleged victims at the Española elementary school were represented in their civil suit against the district by Taos attorney Kevin Zangara. He said last week that his clients agreed to the terms of the settlements and didn’t want to pursue the matter further, believing the settlement were fair.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

In the criminal case, Jimmy Montoya entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors. He pleaded no contest to six counts of misdemeanor battery. He was ordered to attend counseling and serve a minimum of 18 months of probation. Court records show he was released from probation in January 2016.

In a 2015 deposition he gave in a lawsuit against fellow ex-teacher Gregor, Montoya said he agreed to the no-contest plea because he did not want to go through a trial. And because he no longer held a teaching license, Montoya said, he also decided to retire from teaching.

Montoya’s wife, Ruby Montoya, gave a deposition earlier this year for a lawsuit against Gregor in which she said she and her husband were both retired and living in Bernalillo. She said that she had been serving as principal at the elementary School at San Felipe Pueblo until January 2017 when she retired.

At the time she gave the deposition she was still serving a sentence of one year’s probation after pleading guilty to unlawful conversion of government property in federal court for taking home a school-supplied computer while working at San Felipe Elementary.

She said she didn’t use the computer for her personal use but got in trouble because her grandchildren “played on it.” She also was fined $2,000 in the case.

Study sessions

Testimony provided in Gregor cases indicates that Jimmy Montoya and Gregor spent about two years working in the same study group for the Math and Science Academy for Teachers, a master’s program offered through Los Alamos National Laboratory and New Mexico State University.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

Two years prior to being charged himself, Jimmy Montoya testified on behalf of Gregor during a state Public Education Department hearing. Gregor was appealing revocation of his teaching license amid the allegations he had sexually assaulted girls while teaching in Española and Santa Fe.

At that 2010 hearing, Jimmy Montoya described his relationship to Gregor as “close.” They spent several hours together each week as part of a study group and on one occasion the Montoyas allowed Gregor to park his car at their home and Jimmy Montoya drove Gregor to the airport at 4 a.m. so Gregor could fly to the Philippines to spend time with his wife.

Jimmy Montoya backed up Gregor by testifying that he never saw Gregor on the phone for any length of time during their nightly study sessions that would often last past 9 p.m. One of the allegations against Gregor was that he would frequently spend 20 to 45 minutes on the phone during evening hours with one of his female fourth-graders.

But in a deposition Jimmy Montoya gave five years later, Jimmy Montoya downplayed his relationship with Gregor, saying that beyond the study sessions, he hardly knew Gregor.

Prior accusations

During his teaching career of more than three decades, Jimmy Montoya was accused of inappropriately touching young girls at four different schools. He was suspected of inappropriate contact with an elementary school student by Socorro police in the 1980s, but no charges were ever brought.

While teaching in Santa Rosa in the 1990s he was accused of inappropriately touching female students at two different schools during consecutive school years, leading to his teaching and coaching licenses being suspended for one year in 1999.

Still, he and his wife were both later hired as teachers by Española Public Schools.