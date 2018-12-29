‘Kombucheria’ opens in Santa Fe

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE, N.M. — Where craft beer was around the early 1990s, the new, evolving industry of hard kombucha may be today.

That’s according to one of the owners of Honeymoon Brewery, a Santa Fe-based business that has been working for the past few years on its concoction of fermented tea, with an ABV (alcohol-by-volume) that’s similar to many beers.

“I’d say we’re in a group of pioneers, for sure,” said president and CEO Ayla Bystrom-Williams.

The homegrown company is now selling its product at its new tap house, or “kombucheria,” which opened earlier this month.

The Honeymoon team is rolling out its product in a space that they hope feels like a homey spot to hang out and try their new offerings, as well as other locally made drinks. The former homebrewers, who not long ago were making batches at a maximum of 10-20 gallons, now plan to make 400 gallons on site every month, according to co-founder James Hill.

Hard kombucha production is gaining a foothold elsewhere in the country, but is still rare in the Southwest.

The name Honeymoon, according to Bystrom-Williams, came from an early idea that the product was going to be like a “marriage” of beer and kombucha. And while hard kombucha is legally considered a beer – it is also a fermented alcoholic drink and comes from similar brewing process – the owners note that their hard kombucha doesn’t have the same taste.

“I guess the one thing that makes it more like a beer than anything else is that its really effervescent and carbonated, when wine and spirits are never that,” said Bystrom-Williams.

“It’s its own category and a hybrid of these different elements,” fellow owner Amberley Pyles added.

Taking a scientific approach

Bystrom-Williams and Hill, who are both business and life partners who grew up here and attended Santa Fe Prep, founded the company after several years of Bystrom-Williams homebrewing her own kombucha and beer separately.

According to Hill, Bystrom-Williams had the idea for the business following Whole Foods’ decision in 2010 to pull standard kombucha from the shelves because of elevated alcohol content. That’s when kombucha companies went “back to the drawing board” to adjust their products, he said, but his partner viewed that as “kneecapping” the fermented product.

“She wanted to go the other way, and that’s when we really started doing some very experimental and innovative homebrewing recipes,” said Hill, who added that Ayla taught him how to brew both kombucha and beer.

Back in 2015, the Honeymoon crew partnered with a biochemist from Los Alamos National Laboratory to discover how to up the alcohol content of the drink. They have since patented their brewing process.

Kombucha is normally made through an open-air fermentation process using sugared tea, and a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (or SCOBY). But to make hard kombucha, Hill said, Honeymoon used brewer’s yeast and more sugar, and brewed it in an anaerobic – or oxygen-free – tank. The anaerobic process produces ethanol, he explained, “because yeast behaves differently when it’s in the presence of oxygen or without it.”

Since working with LANL, Bystrom-Williams and Hill said they also took a scientific approach to ensuring there was a market for their drinks. The two gained insight from hard kombucha distributor Whole Foods, advertised a fake hard kombucha brewery on social media to gauge if people wanted to buy the product, and spoke with patrons in stores and bars from Santa Fe to Taos.

“And really, I would say, eight out of 10 people said, ‘Oh, I drink kombucha, but I always wish it was more robust,’ ” said Bystrom-Williams.

Honeymoon was also accepted into now-defunct SFid, a local offshoot of the ABQid program for startups. The program invested $20,000 in Honeymoon’s development. Most notably, in 2016, Honeymoon placed first out of 15,000 applicants for the Miller Lite Tap the Future competition. Bystrom-Williams and Hill had to pitch their company to Daymond John of “Shark Tank” fame and then undergo a closed-door business plan review at the MillerCoors headquarters in Chicago. Honeymoon earned $220,000 in prize money.

Following their big win, Bystrom-Williams said she and Hill started looking into contract brewing deals with manufacturers in Albuquerque. That’s when they met Pyles, who came on as a partner and Honeymoon’s vice president of marketing. Pyles used to be the director of marketing at Albuquerque’s Marble Brewery. Bystrom-Williams described her as the “final piece of the puzzle” for opening a production space.

After Pyles and brewer John Seabrooks came on board, the team instead decided on a tap house model where the brewing and drinking both happen on-site.

The Honeymoon location, in the Solana Shopping Center on West Alamada, is next door to La Montañita Co-op. Bystrom-Williams used to work there and said she would often talk to the manager about kombucha and its growing popularity.

“It started blowing up and they started increasing the number of coolers they had devoted to it,” said Bystrom-Williams. “I knew there was a big amount of foot traffic here and at Betterday (a coffee shop in the shopping center), too.

“Just with the model that we went with, where we’re trying to have people drink at the source and experience the product on site where we brew, we felt positioning ourselves where people are obviously kombucha drinkers and are already shopping is best for us.”

Bystrom-Williams added the business wanted to provide a watering hole for people who live in the West Alameda area, something she said the neighborhood hasn’t had for at least a decade.

“We’ve had a lot of people from the craft beer community who have come in and loved it,” Pyles said of the product. “People who are looking for something gluten-free, people who don’t want to drink a heavy beer, who want something a little lighter, but still something with alcohol content in it.”

Creating a ‘house’-like space

The 1,700-square-foot spot includes a bar and group tables made by local craftspeople, as well as restaurant booths, which were donated by a local furniture supply shop that had some left over. The front of the kombucheria also has a couch and more lounge-like chairs, which Pyles said were added to create a living room-like atmosphere.

“We wanted it to feel like a house, a second space, a space outside of your house where you can come hang out, meet people from the neighborhood, meet friends, but we wanted to set it up where people would talk to each other, even if they didn’t know each other,” she said. “And for it to be a space to meet new friends, neighbors.”

For now, because the team could not start using its equipment until the brewery received its business licenses, Honeymoon is offering two flavors while supplies last, both with about 5.5 percent ABV, slightly more than the alcohol content of traditional American beers like Bud or Coors.

Hill said the brewery should be at full-scale production around the end of January and add two to four more flavors to the menu by spring or summer.

“And of course we’ll have lots of product to test, small batches, at that time,” he said.

Its current flavors are Camellia Blanco – its name is a play on Camellia sinensis, the species name for the tea plant – which is made with a combination of black and green teas, fresh ginger, lemon and jasmine flower. The other flavor, Camellia Flor, is similar, but with hibiscus flowers infused. The ginger and lemon is from the co-op next door, according to Bystrom-Williams, and the tea comes from the Art of Tea, an organic tea distributor based in Los Angeles.

Aside from its own products, the kombucheria offers local beers from La Cumbre, Turtle Mountain, Monk’s Brewery, Rowley’s, Bosque and Tumbleroot, and wine from Albuquerque’s Sheehan Winery. Also on the menu is Ohori’s coffee, local craft sodas from Zia and Patrick’s Fine Foods, and Honeymoon recently brought in a keg of low-ABV kombucha from New Mexico Ferments.

Bystrom-Williams said they plan to always carry kombucha from another company so the taphouse can offer an under-21 product. Standard kombucha usually has an ABV of 0.5 percent or less.

Visitors can also pay extra for cannabidiol oil to be added to their drink. The non-psychoactive compound is normally found in cannabis and is believed to have medical benefits, though Hill noted Honeymoon’s is actually derived from hops in India that have a high concentration of naturally occurring CBD.

The brewery sells snacks from local distributors, including sandwiches from The Providers, a pre-packaged food company in Santa Fe, and pickles from the Barrio Brinery. The owners are making plans for homemade potato chips from the co-op next door.

Hill said Honeymoon also encourages customers to bring in food from other eateries if they’d like. The staff will even bus their table.

The brewery now offers kombucha in five- ($3) and 10-ounce ($6) pours, but Pyles said the plan is to add pints to the menu and fill growlers when production is at full scale.

When the business began, the initial goal was to discover how to make the drink, Hill said. Now, it’s about perfecting the taste.

And with all of the different flavors that go into creating the different brews, he said, no two batches are exactly the same.

“Every bottle is going to be different,” Hill said. “And that’s what’s fun about it, too. You never exactly have the same glass every time. It’s definitely not Bud Lite (and) 50 years later, you’ll know it. It’s just so different.”

Honeymoon Brewery Tap House

WHERE: 907 W. Alameda Unit B

WINTER HOURS: Tuesdays-Thursdays, 2-7 p.m., Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Closed Sundays and Mondays. Hours may change in the coming months.