Sports Speak Up! Readers unhappy when UNM men, women play on same day

By ABQJournal News Staff
Saturday, December 29th, 2018 at 4:55pm

WITH THE LOBO women’s team canceling their game with Long Beach State due to weather related travel difficulties, Rocky Long could tell the story about the Lobo football team circling the airport on a snowy fall night years ago for their game at Wyoming. One could say that the LobosLanding at approximately 2 a.m. for a 1 p.m. kickoff, were sleep deprived. Then they went out on what could be called a chilly afternoon in Laramie and defeated Wyoming. Of course that was before the days of 1 inch of snow was allowed to paralyze a city.

— Polar Prepared Albuquerquean

JUST WHEN YOU thought you could support both men’s and women’s teams, here comes the tone deaf MWC. Mirror scheduling is about as dumb as dumb can be. With attendance lagging all over the nation but especially in the MWC, why does the conference insist on playing men’s and women’s games on the same day? I am sure that it costs UNM around 500-1,000 fans who wish they could attend the women’s game and also watch the men, but no! …

— Rudy the Attorney

In a few cases, TV will move the men’s game to another day, and it won’t be an issue. — Randy, Journal

AS A (MEN’S) and ladies basketball season ticket holder it is infuriating that whoever is responsible schedules the men and ladies games at the same time. Some games you can record but some are unavailable. … I wish I could understand their rationale. Also, I just wanted to take the opportunity to thank the Journal sports writers for their outstanding coverage year after year.

— lobodog

I (LISTENED) TO Jason Witten do his analysis in the booth on MNF. He knows football so well, that sometimes after he gives an in-depth description of the action, we often scratch our heads and say, “What did he say?” It’s like he’s in the huddle with the players and knows what’s coming. He’s showing his smarts and I like it.

— Speedy Roadrunners Albuquerque

 

