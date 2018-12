.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities are diverting travelers off of Interstate 40 westbound, west of Santa Rosa, Saturday night to ‘alleviate traffic’ caused by icy roadways and winter conditions, according to a statement on the New Mexico State Police official Twitter account.

NMSP says vehicles will be diverted onto US 84, which they can take to Interstate 25.

“We still urge drivers to be safe and stay off the roadways,” the statement read.