APD: 2 people found dead in Albuquerque motel room

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Saturday, December 29th, 2018 at 8:53pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say they found a man and woman dead in a room at a southeast Albuquerque motel on Saturday afternoon.

Albuquerque police spokesman Simon Drobik said a suicide note was found along with the bodies and no suspects are being sought.

He said officers responded to a “suspicious death” at the Motel 6 located at 1000 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE, near Interstate 25.

“Officers arrived on scene and discovered a male and female deceased inside the room,” Drobik said. “A search warrant was executed. A suicide note was recovered along with other items.”

He said neither person has been identified and did not give their cause of death or any other details.

