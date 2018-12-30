More snow, cold temps in store for central, northern NM

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Get ready for Part 3.

A significant winter storm, the third to hit the state in a week, is on the way for the New Year’s holiday period, bringing the possibility of snow and the coldest temperatures since 2013.

The National Weather Service late Sunday issued a winter storm watch effective Monday night through Tuesday evening for most of central and northern New Mexico.

Low temperatures in the metro area are expected to dip into the upper teens Monday night and to around 7 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday night. High temperatures will only warm into the low 30s Monday and the low 20s on Tuesday.

Forecasters expect a storm system from the Pacific Northwest and an air mass from southern Canada to merge over New Mexico and develop into a significant winter storm for New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

“The combination of snow, blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility, freezing fog and extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will make this a dangerous storm,” said Chuck Jones, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. “This will be a cold storm with very dry snow, making blowing and drifting snow with poor visibility a big concern.”

Snow will favor the western and central mountains and adjacent highlands, with substantial snow accumulations. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches are possible in the lower elevations and 10 to 18 inches in the higher elevations. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph across most of the area and up to 50 mph in the Albuquerque area.

Another round of strong east canyon winds will make snow amounts hard to predict in places like Albuquerque and Santa Fe, Jones said, but some snow accumulation is likely.

Cold temperatures and dangerously low wind chills will move in with this storm Monday through Tuesday night, elevating the potential for frozen and burst water pipes.

Bitterly cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Residents should continue monitoring weather forecasts for changing conditions.

The latest travel conditions are available at nmroads.com or by calling 511 or 800-432-4269.