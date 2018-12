.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department late Sunday updated information on the deaths of a couple found at the Motel 6 in southeast Albuquerque over the weekend.

The Office of the Medical Investigator conducted an autopsy and determined the evidence strongly suggests the incident was a murder-suicide.

The couple was identified as Piroge Watthanasook, 74, and Kaluabe Watthanasook, 68.

APD’s homicide unit is investigating the deaths.