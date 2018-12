.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office said two bodies were found west of Rio Rancho on Saturday night.

Their identities are unknown.

Sandoval County Sheriff Keith Elder told the Journal on Sunday no other information was available.