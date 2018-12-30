Aggies top CSU for another win vs. MWC

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Behind a career-high game from C.J. Bobbitt, the New Mexico State men’s basketball team cruised to an 88-68 victory over Colorado State Sunday afternoon at Moby Arena.

With the win, New Mexico State is now 3-0 against Mountain West teams for the second-straight year and heads into Western Athletic Conference play with an 11-3 overall record. It was also New Mexico State’s first win at Moby Arena in five tries moving its record against CSU to 3-5 and 1-4 when playing in Fort Collins.

Another slow start for the Aggies had them trailing Colorado State 16-11 at the 12-minute media break. However, that sluggish start turned into offensive production in the latter part of the half thanks to C.J. Bobbitt — who finished the first-half with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

With the Aggies down 20-13, a 12-0 run by the Aggies capped off by a transition 3-ball from Bobbitt put NM State on top 25-20 and forced a timeout from Colorado State (5-8). Another 15-2 spurt from the Aggie shooters pushed the lead to 36-22 before heading into the locker room with a 39-25 lead on back-to-back baskets from Terrell Brown.

Colorado State jumped out to an 8-2 run against the Aggies in the first 1:49 of the second-half and forced a timeout after cutting NM State’s lead to 41-33.

The Aggies and Rams went back-and-forth from that point on with Colorado State hanging around each time New Mexico State would regain a double-digit lead.

NM State extended its lead after the under-eight media break to 82-60 after back-to-back buckets from Ivan Aurrecoechea, including an and-1, followed by a 3-pointer from Mohamed Thiam. From there it was on cruise control for the Aggies as they wrapped up the 2018 calendar year with an 88-68 victory over the Rams of Colorado State.

Bobbitt finished with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, four of which came from 3-point land, and six rebounds. Joining the Denver transfer on the double-digit scoring list was Terrell Brown, who had 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting including a 4-of-6 day from deep. Aurrecoechea concluded the list for NM State with his second double-double of the season, posting 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting with 10 boards.