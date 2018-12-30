Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Aggies top CSU for another win vs. MWC

By Journal Staff Report
Sunday, December 30th, 2018 at 8:57pm

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Behind a career-high game from C.J. Bobbitt, the New Mexico State men’s basketball team cruised to an 88-68 victory over Colorado State Sunday afternoon at Moby Arena.

With the win, New Mexico State is now 3-0 against Mountain West teams for the second-straight year and heads into Western Athletic Conference play with an 11-3 overall record. It was also New Mexico State’s first win at Moby Arena in five tries moving its record against CSU to 3-5 and 1-4 when playing in Fort Collins.

Another slow start for the Aggies had them trailing Colorado State 16-11 at the 12-minute media break. However, that sluggish start turned into offensive production in the latter part of the half thanks to C.J. Bobbitt — who finished the first-half with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

With the Aggies down 20-13, a 12-0 run by the Aggies capped off by a transition 3-ball from Bobbitt put NM State on top 25-20 and forced a timeout from Colorado State (5-8). Another 15-2 spurt from the Aggie shooters pushed the lead to 36-22 before heading into the locker room with a 39-25 lead on back-to-back baskets from Terrell Brown.

Colorado State jumped out to an 8-2 run against the Aggies in the first 1:49 of the second-half and forced a timeout after cutting NM State’s lead to 41-33.

The Aggies and Rams went back-and-forth from that point on with Colorado State hanging around each time New Mexico State would regain a double-digit lead.

NM State extended its lead after the under-eight media break to 82-60 after back-to-back buckets from Ivan Aurrecoechea, including an and-1, followed by a 3-pointer from Mohamed Thiam. From there it was on cruise control for the Aggies as they wrapped up the 2018 calendar year with an 88-68 victory over the Rams of Colorado State.

Bobbitt finished with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, four of which came from 3-point land, and six rebounds. Joining the Denver transfer on the double-digit scoring list was Terrell Brown, who had 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting including a 4-of-6 day from deep. Aurrecoechea concluded the list for NM State with his second double-double of the season, posting 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting with 10 boards.

AlertMe

Advertisement

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $10.
TOP |