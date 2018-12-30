Guatemala village mourns 2nd child to die in US custody

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

YALAMBOJOCH, Guatemala — White flowers and flickering candles sit atop a low table inside the simple wooden home in a remote Guatemala village. Nearby is a small pair of rubber boots, sized to fit an 8-year-old.

Taped to the wall are three photos, alternately smiling and serious, bearing a simple epitaph for the boy whose memory the makeshift altar honors: “Felipe Gomez Alonzo. Died Dec. 24 2018 in New Mexico, United States.”

On Christmas Eve, Felipe became the second Guatemalan child this month to die while in U.S. custody near the Mexican border.

The deaths have prompted widespread criticism of President Donald Trump, who has foisted blame on Democrats even as his homeland security secretary vowed additional health screenings for detained migrant children.