Keller: Albuquerque has ‘a long road to go’

New Mexico’s largest city has not been winning high marks from its own denizens lately.

In the city of Albuquerque’s latest citizen satisfaction survey, conducted over the summer, only 54 percent of respondents characterized the city’s overall quality of life as excellent or good. That’s down from 61 percent in 2016 and the lowest level of any poll in at least 15 years.

For Albuquerque’s top-ranking elected official, the number is not a surprise.

In fact, Mayor Tim Keller said he understands and in many ways agrees with the sentiment, which is why he ran for the position. When he assumed office last December, he said he believed the city was “at one of its lowest points in the modern era,” citing crime and economic factors such as slow job growth.

But a year into his job, Keller, a Democrat who succeeded two-term Republican Richard Berry, said he feels he has worked to assert control over the city’s future and now feels a “sober optimism” about the state of affairs. He said that’s not unlike the Albuquerque citizens polled over the summer, when 68 percent said they are hopeful about the future and some of the changes being implemented.

“It’s about acknowledging both – that reality that we’ve got a long road to go but also for the first time in a long time, I think we’re heading in the right direction,” Keller said in a recent interview in his 11th floor Downtown Albuquerque office.

Honeymoon phase

Keller’s performance has so far earned mostly positive reviews.

In a Journal poll of likely Albuquerque voters conducted in September, 61 percent said they approved of his performance compared with 16 percent who disapproved.

Pollster Brian Sanderoff noted at the time that Keller was still in his “honeymoon period,” a sentiment echoed this month by Republican state Rep. Bill Rehm, who served with the mayor when Keller was in the Legislature. Rehm, who has represented Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights since 2006, said Keller’s efficacy will become clearer in the coming year.

“Stuff that is in the works (under the previous administration) has worked itself through and now you’re up with what you’re doing and what you can accomplish,” Rehm said.

But Keller said there are several signs of the progress he’s made in year one.

He points to improving crime statistics as one positive sign. Though gun violence is up and Keller acknowledged overall crime rates remain “unacceptably high,” preliminary 2018 numbers show auto theft is down 31 percent from 2017, robberies fell 36 percent, while commercial and residential burglaries each declined more than 15 percent.

Keller said he considers that among the most important markers of his time in office, along with changes inside the Albuquerque Police Department. Citizen satisfaction with the department has declined, according to the city survey, with only 45 percent of residents saying that APD does a good job addressing public safety issues and making quick responses to emergencies. That’s down from 55 percent in 2016 and 60 percent in 2015.

APD has in the last year replaced about 20 people in its leadership ranks, Keller said. The department has intensified recruitment in an effort to add 100 new officers per year for four years, a strategy that has often meant poaching officers from other agencies around the state.

“People, I think, should have some hope that we’re going in the right direction,” the mayor said.

Keller said the department also has been better cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice, which mandated reform after finding in 2014 that APD had a pattern and practice of using excessive force.

Netflix welcome mat

On the economy front, Keller calls the Netflix deal among his administration’s signature accomplishments to date. The entertainment giant will make Albuquerque its production hub, which is expected to mean at least $1 billion in direct and indirect spending over the next decade. The project currently includes up to $14.5 million in local and state incentives.

“Sometimes things happen that you don’t foresee in the campaign or don’t think would ever happen, but you’re able to execute when the opportunity is there,” Keller said. “Netflix obviously is a huge deal that I think hopefully, generationally, will make a huge difference in our city.”

Just a few months after taking office, Keller also signed off on a three-eighths of a percentage point gross receipts tax hike despite having said on the campaign trail he wanted any potential increase to go to voters for approval. He said it was needed to provide the city resources necessary to fight crime and address a deficit, and the City Council approved it 8-1.

Former Albuquerque Mayor Jim Baca said Keller has impressed him so far. A fellow Democrat, Baca cited Keller’s handling of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project, including his administration’s decision to return what it said were faulty electric buses ordered by the Berry administration, thus pushing the route’s start date to 2020.

That showed mettle, Baca said, as did Keller’s objection to a City Council-backed $2.6 million incentive package for a new Topgolf entertainment center in Albuquerque. After the council passed it, Keller vetoed it, though the council ended up overrriding the veto. While some councilors defended Topgolf as a $39 million construction project and a venue that would appeal to people of all ages, Keller had argued it meant subsidizing an out-of-state company that would provide mostly low-wage jobs.

“That’s not economic development, I don’t care what anybody says,” Baca said of the project. “I think he showed some real integrity (with the veto).”

That veto did not make as much sense to Sally Mayer, a former city councilor who said she did not understand his objection given the level of support the project had with the council. But Mayer, a Republican, said she does appreciate what she sees as Keller’s openness.

“He’s been real public about things. … I like that. I don’t see him hiding from anything,” she said. “He seems to be taking things on in a straightforward manner.”

Rehm said he thinks Keller has done generally OK leading the city, with one notable exception: his September announcement that Albuquerque would stop hosting the NRA’s National Police Shooting Championships. Keller called it a “bad fit” for Albuquerque and cited the number of officers and other resources needed to run it.

Rehm, a retired Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office captain, said it didn’t make sense given investments the state had made in the shooting range and the impact of having hundreds of competitors visit the city.

“I think it was done strictly out of politics to either be anti-police or be anti-firearm, and I disagree with either one,” Rehm said.

Keller said his administration will continue prioritizing APD recruitment in 2019, along with taking the necessary steps to retrain officers and otherwise implement the police department’s new use-of-force policy.

He said he also plans to devote more resources to combating homelessness and creating new opportunities for children. That includes allocating more funds to housing vouchers and filling “the gaps” that exist in certain parts of the city where families have limited access to after-school and summer programming for children.

The city will also unveil new initiatives to get the public more directly involved in addressing the city’s most pressing issues through volunteer work.

“We have to do this ourselves,” he said. “That’s what it’s about and … I hope people feel a calling to help out.”