Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Bodies found in Sandoval County are missing ABQ teens

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer
Monday, December 31st, 2018 at 11:58am

Ahmed Lateef (APD)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they found the bodies of two teenagers who had been reported missing two weeks ago.

The two, 15-year-old Collin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef, were reported missing on Dec. 17 after a Snapchat video surfaced of the boys being beaten and bloodied on a mesa, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. Investigators say they believe the two had been “involved in a drug deal that may have gone bad” near Tivoli and Golden Gate NE in the foothills.

On Monday, Lt. Keith Elder, a spokesman for the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, announced they found the teenagers buried on the mesa west of Rio Rancho. He said they are not disclosing the exact location.

Collin Romero, 15 (APD)

He said deputies had found clothing that “contained evidence of a violent crime” on the mesa and began to investigate along with the New Mexico State Police.

“Further investigation resulted in the discovery of two bodies that were buried and recovered,” Elder wrote in a news release. “The bodies were taken to the Office of the Medical Investigator and identified as Collin Romero, 15, of Albuquerque and Ahmed Lateef, 14, of Albuquerque.”

He said the cause of death is under investigation and has not been confirmed. He did not say how long the two had been dead.

“The investigation is in its early stages and specific details about the crime are not known,” Elder wrote.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

AlertMe

Advertisement

Suggested on ABQjournal

Rio Rancho man arrested in ex-wife's slaying Rio Rancho man arrested in ex-wife's slaying – Nov 16, 2018
APD: Two young men missing, in danger APD: Two young men missing, in danger – Dec 18, 2018
APD still searching for missing, endangered teens APD still searching for missing, endangered teens – Dec 20, 2018
Two bodies found west of Rio Rancho Two bodies found west of Rio Rancho – Dec 30, 2018

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $10.
TOP |