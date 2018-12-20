Bodies found in Sandoval County are missing ABQ teens

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they found the bodies of two teenagers who had been reported missing two weeks ago.

The two, 15-year-old Collin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef, were reported missing on Dec. 17 after a Snapchat video surfaced of the boys being beaten and bloodied on a mesa, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. Investigators say they believe the two had been “involved in a drug deal that may have gone bad” near Tivoli and Golden Gate NE in the foothills.

On Monday, Lt. Keith Elder, a spokesman for the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, announced they found the teenagers buried on the mesa west of Rio Rancho. He said they are not disclosing the exact location.

He said deputies had found clothing that “contained evidence of a violent crime” on the mesa and began to investigate along with the New Mexico State Police.

“Further investigation resulted in the discovery of two bodies that were buried and recovered,” Elder wrote in a news release. “The bodies were taken to the Office of the Medical Investigator and identified as Collin Romero, 15, of Albuquerque and Ahmed Lateef, 14, of Albuquerque.”

He said the cause of death is under investigation and has not been confirmed. He did not say how long the two had been dead.

“The investigation is in its early stages and specific details about the crime are not known,” Elder wrote.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.