Lujan Grisham fills key jobs in Governor’s Office

SANTA FE — As she prepares to take office at midnight, Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham tapped John Bingaman — son of a former U.S. senator — and Santa Fe County administrator Teresa Casados to help lead her administration.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said the two will operate as equals and report directly to her.

Bingaman, 39, was hired as chief of staff. He will oversee policy development, the legislative team and legal operations in the Governor’s Office. He is now the managing principal of an investment firm.

Casados, 55, will serve as chief operations officer. She will oversee the execution of policy and legislation, Cabinet secretaries and constituent services. She is now the director of senior services for Santa Fe County.

Lujan Grisham described Bingaman and Casados as “two incredible individuals whose job it is to make sure that strategically and tactically we are delivering for New Mexicans every single day.”

They will each make $130,000 a year.

Lujan Grisham will be sworn in as governor at 12:01 a.m. during a private ceremony at the Capitol. A variety of public inaugural events are planned throughout the day Tuesday.

Bingaman is the son of Jeff Bingaman, the Democratic U.S. senator who represented New Mexico for 30 years before retiring in 2013. The elder Bingaman also served as chairman of Lujan Grisham’s transition team this year.

John Bingaman is moving into a government job for the first time. He has run a software company and worked in investment banking. He returned to Santa Fe about three years ago, from New York.

Casados has worked in state government before. She and Lujan Grisham both worked in the administration of then-Gov. Bill Richardson, a Democrat.

Lujan Grisham was a Cabinet secretary. Casados worked as deputy chief of staff to Richardson from 2008-09.

The governor-elect announced a variety of others who will serve in the Governor’s Office, including:

— Dominic Gabello as senior advisor for policy, strategy and communications. He served as Lujan Grisham’s chief of staff in Congress and as her gubernatorial campaign manager.

— Matthew L. Garcia as general counsel. He is a civil rights attorney from Albuquerque.

— Stephanie Kean as senior policy advisor for education. She is an urban planner who worked in Lujan Grisham’s congressional office.

— Mariana Padilla as director of the Children’s Cabinet. She has worked as a community and natural resources planner and in Lujan Grisham’s congressional office.

— Victor Reyes as legislative director. Reyes has worked as Lujan Grisham’s deputy campaign manager, as a senior staff member for the state Senate Democratic caucus and legislative director for Conservation Voters New Mexico.

— Matt Ruybal a director of constituent relations. He had a similar job in Lujan Grisham’s congressional office.

— Tripp Stelnicki as director of communications. He covered city and county government for the Santa Fe New Mexico before joining Lujan Grisham’s transition team.

— Jane Wishner, executive policy advisor for health and human services. She is a former assistant attorney general and was a founding member of the law firm now known as Peifer, Hanson & Mullins.