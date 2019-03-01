City works to get EMS, helicopter in Mariposa

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho Fire Rescue Chief Paul Bearce confirmed that there are plans to help reduce emergency response times to the Mariposa neighborhood.

Bearce said in a phone interview Wednesday that the City of Rio Rancho is working with University of New Mexico Hospital and Lifeguard Emergency Services to stage a medical helicopter in Mariposa.

However, he said several agreements need to be made before the city can move forward on the proposed service. Details have not been worked out yet.

According to Bearce, the fire department is also putting together an emergency-medical-service-only crew based in Mariposa.

Bearce said RRFR removed crews from Station 6 in Mariposa because of the call volume from across the city.

“Last year, there were 37 calls for service (out of Mariposa proper), and out of those 37, only 12 were what we call priority one calls,” he said. “Now Station 1, which is down here in the south part of the city, had 4,500 calls last year, so that is the reason we look into balancing the community’s needs.”

Bearce said RRFR wants to supply service to Mariposa without negatively affecting the response to other parts of the city.