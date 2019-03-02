UNM women roll past Colorado State

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Trap games successfully avoided.

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team took care of business Saturday with a 79-56 victory over Colorado State at Moby Arena. The Lobos (23-4, 13-3 Mountain West) led wire to wire over the last-place Rams (8-19, 2-14) and set up a first-place showdown Monday at Boise State.

The Broncos (23-4, 14-2) defeated UNLV 53-38 on Saturday to maintain a one-game lead over second-place UNM. Monday’s game is the lone regular-season meeting between Boise State and New Mexico.

Even though the conference showdown has been looming for some time, the Lobos could not afford a letdown in “should-win” games against struggling San Jose State and Colorado State. UNM won those two contests by a combined 61 points.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

“We kept our focus where it was supposed to be and played hard for 40 minutes,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said in a phone interview after Saturday’s game. “You always worry a little about letting down but our players did a good job. Our defense forced 15 turnovers and we ended up with 10 more shots than CSU. I’m happy with that.”

Jaisa Nunn and Jayla Everett scored 17 points apiece for UNM, which hit 12 3-pointers and outrebounded the Rams 33-27. Aisia Robertson finished with 15 points, including a pair of fourth-quarter 3s that helped the visitors seal the win. Ahlise Hurst was the fourth Lobo to score in double figures with 11 points.

Bradbury used only seven players until the final minutes but got quality play from all seven. Nike McClure had four points, 11 rebounds and limited CSU leading scorer Lore Devos to nine points on 3-of-9 shooting.

“Nike was outstanding defensively,” Bradbury said. “She has the size and quickness to bother (Devos), which really gives us an advantage against Colorado State.”

New Mexico grabbed the lead for good when Hurst drained a 3-pointer on the game’s first possession. Colorado State got as close as 16-15 late in the first quarter, but the Lobos scored the final four points of the period and got another Hurst 3-pointer and two more from Jaedyn De La Cerda as they built a 33-22 advantage midway through the second quarter.

The Lobos led 46-31 at halftime and CSU never got closer than a nine-point deficit in the second half. Seniors Myanne Hamm (14 points) and Tatum Neubert (13) led the Rams.

(Click here for the box score.)