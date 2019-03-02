Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Ninth-inning San jose State error gives Lobos a baseball win

By ABQJournal News Staff
Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at 9:19pm

The University of New Mexico baseball team extended its winning streak to six games Saturday thanks to a little good fortune with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Jared Mang and Tanner Baker scored the tying and winning runs on a two-out throwing error as the Lobos edged San Jose State 7-6 at Santa Ana Star Field. It was the second ninth-inning comeback of the week for UNM (8-3, 2-0 Mountain West), which edged Arizona 5-4 in Tucson on Wednesday.

New Mexico came from behind twice on Saturday after spotting the Spartans (6-4, 0-2) an early 4-0 lead. An RBI single by Baker and a two-run single by Connor Mang helped the Lobos tie the score at 4-4 in the fifth.

Hayden Schilling’s run-scoring hit in the sixth gave UNM a brief lead, but SJSU scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to grab a 6-5 advantage.

But things turned back in the Lobos’ favor in the ninth.

Justin Watari opened the inning with a walk, but the Spartans got two outs on a fly ball and a force out. With UNM down to its last strike, Baker just got a piece of a curve ball to stay alive, and on the six-pitch, he fisted a blooper to center that just made it over the outstretched glove of shortstop Aaron Pleschner, to put runners on first and third.

Designated hitter Tyler Kelly hit what seemed like a harmless grounder to Troy Viola at third. Viola threw short of first, the ball kicked past Knecht and down the right field line. Jared Mang scored easily to tie it and with Baker running on contact, he made it all the way around ahead of the throw to win it for New Mexico.

Box Score: New Mexico 7, San Jose State 6

2019 UNM Baseball Statistics

Sunday
San Jose State at UNM
Noon, 101.7 FM, themw.com

 

 

AlertMe

Advertisement

Suggested on ABQjournal

Lobo baseball falls 2-1 at San Jose State Lobo baseball falls 2-1 at San Jose State – Apr 7, 2017
Lobos split baseball doubleheader with visiting Niagara Lobos split baseball doubleheader with visiting Niagara – Feb 23, 2019
Lobo baseball team rallies for win at Arizona Lobo baseball team rallies for win at Arizona – Feb 27, 2019
Spring sports: Lobo baseball begins league play at home on Friday Spring sports: Lobo baseball begins league play at home on Friday – Feb 28, 2019

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $10.
TOP |