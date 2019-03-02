Ninth-inning San jose State error gives Lobos a baseball win

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The University of New Mexico baseball team extended its winning streak to six games Saturday thanks to a little good fortune with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Jared Mang and Tanner Baker scored the tying and winning runs on a two-out throwing error as the Lobos edged San Jose State 7-6 at Santa Ana Star Field. It was the second ninth-inning comeback of the week for UNM (8-3, 2-0 Mountain West), which edged Arizona 5-4 in Tucson on Wednesday.

New Mexico came from behind twice on Saturday after spotting the Spartans (6-4, 0-2) an early 4-0 lead. An RBI single by Baker and a two-run single by Connor Mang helped the Lobos tie the score at 4-4 in the fifth.

Hayden Schilling’s run-scoring hit in the sixth gave UNM a brief lead, but SJSU scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to grab a 6-5 advantage.

But things turned back in the Lobos’ favor in the ninth.

Justin Watari opened the inning with a walk, but the Spartans got two outs on a fly ball and a force out. With UNM down to its last strike, Baker just got a piece of a curve ball to stay alive, and on the six-pitch, he fisted a blooper to center that just made it over the outstretched glove of shortstop Aaron Pleschner, to put runners on first and third.

Designated hitter Tyler Kelly hit what seemed like a harmless grounder to Troy Viola at third. Viola threw short of first, the ball kicked past Knecht and down the right field line. Jared Mang scored easily to tie it and with Baker running on contact, he made it all the way around ahead of the throw to win it for New Mexico.

