Rebounding again, Lobos have been cleaning up offensive boards

So, about that whole Lobos can’t rebound thing.

Maybe they can.

Of course that shouldn’t be a huge surprise considering the team ranks No. 13 out of 353 Division I programs in average roster height and also hasn’t exactly lit up the stat sheet when it comes to shooting (yes, good offensive rebounding teams are often ones that miss a lot of shots since that is a requirement for an offensive rebound).

But the Lobos have also emphasized — or re-emphasized — the importance of working for second-chance points as the season has progressed and it became apparent the shooting talent the team thought it had entering the season simply wasn’t there.

Whatever the reason, here are the numbers: The Lobos grabbed 43 offensive rebounds in two games last week. That included a Mountain West season-high 26 in Tuesday’s loss at San Jose State (UNM scored 25 second-chance points in that loss) and 17 offensive rebounds in Saturday’s win over Colorado State (and scored 14 second-chance points off those offensive rebounds).

“The San Jose game was the San Jose game,” Lobos coach Paul Weir said on Saturday. “There’s probably no point in rehashing it. I think we’ve all been made to feel so bad about it, the one thing, I showed them all the clips (Saturday before the CSU game) was our offensive rebounding was terrific. And Makuach (Maluach) was terrific at San Jose. I was like, ‘Guys, there’s a lot of bad things that happened at San Jose. I‘m not going to pretend there isn’t. But let’s watch all these offensive rebounds. And let’s watch how dominant we can be there.’

“… I think at the end of the day, us relying on always having to be perfect on offense, it’s a lot of pressure to have. We need to go get some stuff on the backboard and just make offense easier.”

No other Mountain West team this season has had 26 offensive rebounds in a game. In fact, only UNLV has had a game with as many as 20.

The Lobos averaged 10.5 offensive rebounds through the first 26 games this season. The season high was 18 against an NAIA opponent and 16 against a Division I opponent. UNM hadn’t grabbed even 10 offensive boards in the five games before last week.

“It’s been a major point of emphasis,” Weir said. “All we’ve really done over the past couple weeks is talk about taking care of the basketball and rebounding. I’ve told them we can lose, I can take criticism, but I’m not going to walk in and say we got beat on the glass and I don’t want to walk back in and say that we’re not taking care of the basketball.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t done the second one yet at the level I would like, but I think we are doing a much better job of rebounding the ball.”

Maluach matched a career high at SJSU with four offensive boards and topped that with five offensive boards in Saturday’s win.

The 6-foot-7 wing said there is no secret formula the Lobos, who rank No. 2 in the MWC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game.

“It’s just wanting to go to the glass and rebound,” said Maluach. “It’s all about energy and effort. Going to the glass doesn’t require talent. It’s all up to you.”

On a more personal level, Maluach said he’s trying to shed a reputation he’s built.

“People say I just score, but I feel like I can rebound more and play defense,” Maluach said. “… When you play with a lot of energy, good things happen.”

CSU’s coach noticed the Lobos domination on the boards, too.

“That was the difference in the game that we could not keep them off the glass,” Niko Medved said. “… They’re a big, athletic team and they clearly hurt us inside. Dominated us on the glass tonight and quite frankly, played with a lot of energy.”

INJURY UPDATE: UNM senior Dane Kuiper returned to the Lobos lineup on Saturday, playing 22 minutes after missing the past two games, and four overall this season, with knee tendonitis.

“He’s still, at whatever percent (healthy) he is now, probably still our best defensive player,” Weir said. “Dane is a terrific defender. He’s a veteran. He looked a little rusty tonight, especially on the offensive end, … but he’s such a valuable defender for us.”

Sophomore Vladimir Pinchuk, meanwhile, was held out of the game with a bruised tailbone. There is no indication if Pinchuk will be available against Boise State on Wednesday, but the injury isn’t expected to be a season-ender.

“It doesn’t seem like anything long term,” Weir said.

UP NEXT: Wednesday — Boise State at UNM, 7 p.m., ESPN3.com (online only), 770 AM/94.5 FM