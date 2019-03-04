Publicist: Luke Perry has died at 52 after suffering stroke
Published: Monday, March 4th, 2019 at 11:16am
Updated: Monday, March 4th, 2019 at 11:17am
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, Luke Perry poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. A publicist for Perry says the "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star has died. He was 52. Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday, March 4, 2019, after suffering a massive stroke. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES — A publicist for Luke Perry says the “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has died. He was 52.
Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.
Robinson says Perry’s family and friends were with him when he died. Among them were his children, siblings, fiancée and former wife.
The actor had been hospitalized since last week. Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.
The publicist added that Perry’s family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday.
