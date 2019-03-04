Delivery alert

New Mexico raises cap for medical marijuana producers

By Susan Montoya Bryan / Associated Press
Monday, March 4th, 2019 at 12:17pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is temporarily boosting the number of plants medical marijuana producers can have as the result of a court battle over the cap.

The state health department issued is an emergency rule change Friday, saying increasing the plant count acknowledges the exponential growth in the state’s program.

Nearly 70,000 people are enrolled, and producers and patients have for years voiced concerns about having an adequate supply of medical marijuana.

Under the change, the plant count will be expanded from 450 to 2,500 through Aug. 28. It will be up to the state agency to initiate a rulemaking process over the next six months to determine what the final plant count should be.

Producers praised the emergency order, saying it marked a significant step forward for New Mexico’s program.

