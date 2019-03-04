Mountain West honors Lobo baseball player Schilling

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Hayden Schilling, who led New Mexico to three wins in four games last week, was named the Mountain West baseball player of the week on Monday.

Over the four-game week, the senior infielder and pitcher from Santee, Calif., had two hits in each game, going 8-for-17, a .471 average. He scored five runs, had two doubles, a triple and six RBIs, including a career-high five on Friday in a 14-2 win over San Jose State.

The 8-4 Lobos are back in action Friday, hosting Cal State Fullerton (5-4 before tonight’s game vs. Arizona State).