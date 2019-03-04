Delivery alert

Mountain West honors Lobo baseball player Schilling

By ABQJournal News Staff
Monday, March 4th, 2019 at 4:33pm

Hayden Schilling, who led New Mexico to three wins in four games last week, was named the Mountain West baseball player of the week on Monday.

Over the four-game week, the senior infielder and pitcher from Santee, Calif., had two hits in each game, going 8-for-17, a .471 average. He scored five runs, had two doubles, a triple and six RBIs, including a career-high five on Friday in a 14-2 win over San Jose State.

The 8-4 Lobos are back in action Friday, hosting Cal State Fullerton (5-4 before tonight’s game vs. Arizona State).

