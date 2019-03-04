Good Shepherd to host annual St. Paddy’s dinner

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This year’s Brother Mathias “Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner” takes on special importance as the Good Shepherd Center finds itself in need of a new roof for one of the main buildings on its Barelas neighborhood campus.

According to Brother Sean McIsaac, executive director of the Good Shepherd, the building houses the center’s Fresh Start addiction recovery program as well as the clothing distribution program. The roof covers roughly 5,300 square feet and the cost to replace it will be about $25,000.

“The roof is over 20 years old and has been patched in multiple places as leaks appeared,” McIsaac said. “We’ve had several roofers come out and look at it and they’re all pretty much saying the same thing — it can’t be patched anymore, we need a new roof, and all the estimates have been in the same price range.”

The corned beef and cabbage dinner, held annually on March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day — is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Good Shepherd Center, which provides overnight shelter for homeless men, meals, mail service, clothing and a comprehensive six-month residential substance abuse recovery program.

Last year, the Good Shepherd Center provided more than 164,000 meals, 30,000 bed nights for individuals and distributed 17,000 items to people in need, along with other services.

“With the need to replace the center’s roof and cost of feeding our homeless population, we’re praying for a large turnout and are appealing to businesses to become sponsors,” said Valentin Varela, co-chair of the corned beef and cabbage dinner planning committee.

The dinner will be held in the St. Pius X High School gymnasium, where it has been held for the last two years. In 2018, more than 1,000 people attended the event, generating over $26,000 for the Good Shepherd Center. The funds were used to upgrade the center’s communication system and the electrical, heating, and plumbing.

In addition to the traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner, the three-hour event will also feature live music and performances, including a bagpipe and drum troupe, Irish-inspired fiddle and guitar music, and Irish and Spanish dancers. There will also be a raffle, with a chance to win a four-leaf clover necklace made from silver and jade, donated by Harris Jewelers and valued at more than $1,000.

