House passes legislation to address climate change

SANTA FE — A proposal to create an interagency council within state government to address climate change cleared the House this week and is now under consideration in the Senate.

The legislation, House Bill 28, would create a council to lead the state’s efforts to prepare for climate change and reduce the potential risks to New Mexico’s natural resources and infrastructure.

“New Mexico is already experiencing the impacts of climate change, including changes in water supplies, forest fires, and agricultural conditions — which will impact communities across our state,” Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-Albuquerque, said in a written statement. “This bill will help our state better understand and respond to climate change, increase efficiency and reduce waste, and support local businesses and jobs.”

The House passed the bill 40-23.