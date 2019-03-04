Co-op(erative) spirit of its 5 players helps Roy/Mosquero field tourney team

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The fouls were piling up. And the bench was becoming unusually clustered.

First, the fouls sent Baylee Horn out of the game, early in the third quarter. Kyra Maxwell was disqualified by fouls next, late in the quarter. With 20 seconds remaining in this contest against Des Moines, the point guard, Riley Clavel, drew her fifth foul and off she went, too.

Suddenly, Blair Clavel, the head girls basketball coach at Roy/Mosquero, had more company on the bench with him than most any point during this entire season.

Not only that, but there were more of his players on the bench (three) than on the floor (two).

“It’s a milestone just to make it through the season and complete these games, much less make it to the state tournament,” Blair Clavel said.

Indeed, the Roy/Mosquero Lady Blue qualified for state with five girls. Three of them are from Mosquero, where there are only 14 total high school and middle school students. The other two are from Roy, which has just 11 combined.

Really, how many entire basketball teams could you pack into an SUV?

“It’s like a big family,” said Johnna Bruhn, the Superintendent at Mosquero Schools.

“Big” is a relative term as it applies here, but you catch the drift. The schools are too small to have teams of their own, so they partner (co-op) in several sports, including football and volleyball. They have separate rosters in track and field.

On Friday, this quintet, plus the two coaches, will make the five-hour drive to Pine Hill for a first-round game in the Class 1A state tournament. Roy/Mosquero (16-7) is the No. 13 seed in this bracket. It won’t take long to introduce the roster.

There is Horn, the only senior of the bunch. Maxwell, the lone junior. Clavel, the sophomore point guard and coach’s daughter who leads the Lady Blue in pretty much every offensive category, starting with her 25 points a game. She also was tasked with dribbling her way through (or around) relentless double-teams in that aforementioned Des Moines game as the Demons, with two and, eventually, three extra players but still trailing, continued to press.

Finally, there are two eighth-graders, Tanna Crisp and Selma Baca. They were the two players left on the floor as the Lady Blue hung on against Des Moines.

It’s been a tight-knit 3½ months for the five of them. All of them face lengthy commutes to their schools. Horn, for example, used to live close to Las Vegas, nearly two hours away from Mosquero. She now lives about an hour away, with her grandmother in Nara Visa, near the New Mexico/Texas border northeast of Logan. Her parents recently moved back to Texas, yet another hardship.

Factor in the round-trip commutes, the practice time, the travel time for games, plus a regular school load — not to mention the fact that one severe injury to any of them would have forced them to cancel their season — and it’s natural to inquire how much fuel must be left in their collective tanks.

“We are very often so tired and exhausted,” admitted Horn, who said she chose to travel because she wanted her teammates to be able to have a season. The simpler thing would have been just to attend school in or near Las Vegas.

“The five of us, we have a lot of heart, and dedication for the game. We love being here and not only playing for our schools but our county.”

The towns are separated by just 18 miles. Roy is 29 miles east of Wagon Mound; Mosquero is another 18 miles to the south and east of Roy. These two had always been natural rivals before they agreed to a co-op agreement, one of a handful in New Mexico.

“They’re very tight,” coach Clavel said. He also coaches the boys varsity, which also had just five players by the end of the regular season, but they didn’t qualify for state. “They sacrifice a lot just to get to practice. You have to kind of take all that in.”

The team does not wear the maroon of Roy or the black and yellow of Mosquero.

“Neither wanted to give in to the other, so we came up with different colors,” Blair Clavel said.

The neutral blue uniforms are simple. Roy is written on the front, Mosquero on the back. Hence, they are called the Lady Blue, instead of Longhorns (Roy) or Pirates (Mosquero).

Home games were split as equitably as possible between the two gyms and fan bases, and practices are divvied up as well. The boys and girls often practice together, since there are so few of them.

To that end, Clavel said only three times this season has he finished a game with fewer than five girls.

“They gotta play good defense,” he said, laughing, “but not foul.”

The Lady Blue edged Des Moines 49-48 in that district semifinal last week, even though they were 4-on-5 for the entire third quarter and 3-on-5 for almost all of the fourth quarter.

“These kids, the thing is, they know there’s nobody else to depend on,” marveled Bruhn. “And man, when those five girls get out there, from tipoff to last buzzer, they go all out. It’s a lot of heart and it’s pretty fun to watch.”