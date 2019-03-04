Dad, son who died in crash remembered as caring, outgoing

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — Friends and family would jokingly call Dominic Archuleta the “mayor of Santa Fe.”

“If we would go to Fiestas, he’d know everybody and shake everyone’s hands; police officers, old people, little kids,” Nicole Quintana recalled of her late husband, a born and raised Santa Fean. “Everybody loved him.”

Their son, 9-year-old Jeremiah Archuleta, was the same way, she said. Not shy, caring for others, and lovable — a “little mayor.”

“He would just meet a kid and be like, ‘Let’s be friends, let’s play,’ ” Quintana said.

Dominic and Jeremiah Archuleta died from an accident Feb. 22 at the corner of St. Francis Drive and Hickox Street. Jeremiah, a fourth-grader at Gonzales Community School, died shortly after their car’s collision with an SUV. Dominic Archuleta, who was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition, passed away on Saturday.

The Santa Fe Police Department is still investigating the cause of the accident. No one in the SUV was seriously injured.

According to Quintana, Dominic was driving their only child to school, where he was a straight-A student. Dominic took Jeremiah to Gonzales on his days off from the meat department at Sprouts.

The father and son bonded over a love for sports, Quintana said. Jeremiah played football in a city league and basketball through his elementary school. Dominic helped coach both teams.

They also were both Dallas Cowboys fans. “I remember my nephew knew more about sports than I did,” said Dominic’s younger brother, Anthony Archuleta.

The father and son were “inseparable” both on and off the sports fields, said Anthony Archuleta, who now lives in Albuquerque. Quintana mentioned that Dominic — a “big kid” at heart — was always taking Jeremiah and his friends to play at the park or volunteering for classroom activities and school field trips.

“That was his little mini-me,” Anthony Archuleta said about Dominic’s relationship with his son. “Jeremiah was always a little sweetheart,” he added. Quintana echoed this, mentioning that just before Valentine’s Day her son asked his parents to buy him a little present that he could give to someone at school.

Anthony Archuleta said Dominic was always there if someone was having a hard time or needed advice. “Dominic has the biggest heart I know,” said Anthony Archuleta.

A public memorial for the Archuletas is scheduled for March 9 at Gonzales Community School. At least two GoFundMe fundraisers have been started to help Quintana with services and medical costs, one of which has raised about $35,000. She said the outpouring of support has given her the hope to carry on.

“I just really appreciate everyone getting together and showing the people I love through all my heart the same love,” she said. “I don’t know what I would do without them. It gives me hope to live after this and live my life.”