SWAT arrests man suspected of holding boyfriend captive for 3 days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After an hour-long SWAT standoff at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex, officers arrested a man suspected of holding his ex-boyfriend hostage for three days.

Officer Simon Drobik, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers were called to the Pearl Apartments, on Gibson near San Pedro SE, around 2 p.m. for a domestic dispute.

When they arrived they contacted the victim who told them his boyfriend, Andrew Edwards, had held him against his will at gunpoint for for the past three days and repeatedly punched him in the head.

“He also stated that Andrew frequently pointed the gun at him and stated that he would shoot and kill (the victim) if (the victim) tried to leave,” Drobik wrote in an email.

He said police tried to contact Edwards in the apartment but were unsuccessful.

The APD Swat team was called in and Edwards surrendered peacefully around 3 p.m.

“He was booked on several felony charges including two prior felony warrants, false imprisonment, kidnapping, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm,” Drobik wrote.

Edwards had not yet been booked into the county jail Monday night. Drobik did not know hold old he was.