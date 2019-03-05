Triple-murder conviction reinstated

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Copyright © 2019 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – The triple-murder conviction of a Santa Fe County man accused of killing a family nearly eight years ago has been reinstated, after the state Supreme Court reversed a trial judge’s ruling to grant defendant Nicholas Ortiz – just 16 years old at the time of the homicides – a new trial.

In December 2016, Ortiz, now 24, was found guilty of bludgeoning to death Lloyd Ortiz, Dixie Ortiz and their adult son Steven Ortiz at their home in El Rancho in June 2011 during a botched burglary attempt. Investigators say Nicholas Ortiz, not related to the victims, used a mattock, similar to a large pickax, to carry out the murders.

But District Court Judge Francis Mathew granted a defense motion for a new trial after ruling that the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office failed to provide crucial jury instructions for the first-degree murder charges. The DA’s Office appealed that decision to the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

In a written decision issued Monday, Justice Shannon Bacon – just sworn in as a member of the Supreme Court on Feb. 5 – noted that a motion for a new trial must be filed within 10 days of a verdict. Nicholas Ortiz’s former attorney, Dan Marlowe, filed his motion six months after the conviction.

“Because Defendant did not timely file his motion for new trial, the district court’s order granting a new trial is reversed, and this case is remanded to the district court for reinstatement of the verdict and entry of a judgement and sentence,” Bacon wrote.

According to Judge Mathew’s written decision from two years ago, he granted Ortiz a new trial because a “fundamental error was committed by the failure of the jury instructions to instruct the jury in any fashion concerning the lack of sufficient provocation as an element of felony murder.”

Before the murders, Nicholas Ortiz had stayed for some time with Lloyd and Dixie Ortiz’s adult daughter, Cherie Ortiz-Rios, next door to the house where Lloyd and Dixie lived before he was kicked out. The killings took place in El Rancho, near Pojoaque.

Based largely on the accounts of two cousins who were with him the night of the homicides, Nicholas Ortiz was accused of killing Lloyd, 55, in the backyard; Dixie, 53, as she was sleeping in her bed; and their adopted special needs son, Steven, 21, after a struggle in the kitchen.

A first trial ended with a hung jury in May 2016, but prosecutors were able to secure a conviction in a second trial later that year. The Supreme Court ruling now prevents a third trial.

“It has been a very heartbreaking journey for all of us,” Lloyd and Dixie’s other daughter, Angela Ortiz, told the Journal on Monday. “I still remember this as if it happened yesterday. It won’t give us closure, but it will give us a foundation to move forward.”

Ortiz was not arrested until 2015 after a co-conspirator, Ashley Roybal, went to State Police and told them Ortiz was the killer. Both she and her first cousin, Jose Roybal, testified at both trials that they planned to kill the Ortizes and take money and marijuana from their home.

Ashley Roybal drove Jose and Nicholas to the Ortizes’ house. Jose Roybal testified that he got cold feet and ran away. Ashley said she picked up Nicholas after the murders and he had blood on him. No items were taken from the house.

Ashley Roybal was sentenced to 11 years in prison for her role, but Jose Roybal was not charged.

“I’m grateful for the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing our office to move forward with justice in this horrific case that devastated the community of El Rancho, and all of northern New Mexico,” District Attorney Marco Serna said in a written statement.

Nicholas Ortiz’s current attorney, Jeffrey Buckels, could not be reached Monday. Ortiz is now expected to be sentenced for three counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary. Ortiz was tried as an adult.

“I just hope the judge does what he should do and sentences this guy for life,” Angela Ortiz said.